Membership

Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit's Memberships - Life & Annual

UP Association of Detroit (UPAD) is more than events — it is a space where friendships grow, traditions continue, and a sense of home is created.By becoming a Life or Annual Member, you become part of the heart of this community — welcomed, recognized, and connected through shared celebrations, service, and cultural continuity.Your membership supports:• Cultural festivals and community gatherings• Youth engagement and family programs• Volunteer initiatives• Outreach that strengthens our presence and voiceChoose the membership option that feels right for you:Life Membership ($200)A one-time commitment to UPAD’s long-term growthAnnual Membership ($35)A yearly way to stay connected and involvedMembership is a simple way of saying: “This is my community.”We look forward to welcoming you.UPAD Board of Trustees