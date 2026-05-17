Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit

Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit

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Our mission

The Uttar Pradesh Association of Detroit fosters community by preserving the rich traditions of Uttar Pradesh. We create a welcoming environment for families in Detroit through cultural celebrations, educational programs, and social events.
Events
Events
UPAD Hasya Kavi Sammelan 2026
Event
UPAD Hasya Kavi Sammelan 2026
Jul 17, 6:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
29995 W 12 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, USA
Get your tickets
UPAD Summer Milan & Picnic 2026
Event
UPAD Summer Milan & Picnic 2026
Aug 23, 11:30 - 4:00 PM EDT
2805 Hiller Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48324, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit's Memberships - Life & Annual
Membership
Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit's Memberships - Life & Annual
UP Association of Detroit (UPAD) is more than events — it is a space where friendships grow, traditions continue, and a sense of home is created.By becoming a Life or Annual Member, you become part of the heart of this community — welcomed, recognized, and connected through shared celebrations, service, and cultural continuity.Your membership supports:• Cultural festivals and community gatherings• Youth engagement and family programs• Volunteer initiatives• Outreach that strengthens our presence and voiceChoose the membership option that feels right for you:Life Membership ($200)A one-time commitment to UPAD’s long-term growthAnnual Membership ($35)A yearly way to stay connected and involvedMembership is a simple way of saying: “This is my community.”We look forward to welcoming you.UPAD Board of Trustees
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Our website

https://www.upad.us/

Contact information

[email protected]
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