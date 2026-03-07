Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit

Hosted by

Uttar Pradesh Association Of Detroit

About this event

UPAD Holi Milan & Rang Utsav

24915 Farmington Rd

Farmington Hills, MI 48336, USA

ADULTS - Early Bird
$15
Available until May 10

Tickets are available for purchase only until the date shown above.

ADULTS - Regular
$18
Available until May 15

Tickets are available for purchase only until the date shown above.

ADULTS - At Gate
$21

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate, unless the event sells out in advance.


CHILDREN (5-12) - Early Bird
$10
Available until May 10

Tickets are available for purchase only until the date shown above.


CHILDREN (5-12) - Regular
$12
Available until May 15

Tickets are available for purchase only until the date shown above.


CHILDREN (5-12) - At Gate
$15

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate, unless the event sells out in advance.

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