Warfield Equestrian Park
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Warfield Equestrian Park

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Warfield Equestrian Park

Our mission

Warfield Equestrian Park promotes equestrian sports and outdoor activities, fostering community engagement and appreciation for nature through educational programs, events, and facilities that support horse riding and related activities.
Events
Events
Warfield Equestrian Park's Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
Warfield Equestrian Park's Annual Raffle 2026
Feb 1, 8:00 AM - May 25, 11:30 PM CDT
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More ways to support us
Warfield Equestrian Park and Community Center Logo Wear!
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Warfield Equestrian Park and Community Center Logo Wear!
Now you can show how off your efforts to support the Park! Now through August 2025 5% of every purchase will come directly back to the Warfield Equestrian Park.As the home of Arrowhead Horse Trials and Yellowstone Working Equitation, our organization is dedicated to preserving land access for equine education, recreation, and community engagement in Billings. We’re not only safeguarding spaces where our community can connect with nature and horses but also investing in the future of animal and agricultural education.Your gift will directly impact our ability to maintain these safe, inclusive spaces and to create new educational opportunities for youth and community members.In 2025, your generosity will go toward essential projects like improving our facilities, increasing accessibility, providing scholarships, and expanding programs for young enthusiasts and riders of all backgrounds.Your donation fuels our work to keep our facilities thriving and accessible for everyone who loves the land, the animals, and the skills we build together.Thank you for joining arms and helping us keep the gates open at Warfield Park! **Long sleeve and short sleeve available in both adult and child sizes**Crew neck is only available in adult sizes.
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Warfield Park Swap Shop
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Warfield Park Swap Shop
Welcome to Warfield Equestrian Park Tack Swap Shop🛍️ Check out these recent additions to the Warfield Park Tack Swap ShopEvery purchase you make directly supports our mission. Someone's 'trash' is another person's 'treasure'! Shop around and see what you find!By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our ability to keep the gates open! We're passionate about providing continued educational opportunities, as well as competitive and recreational opportunities for members of our Montana horse community! Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Warfield Equestrian Park
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Our website

https://www.warfieldparkmt.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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