Warren Skip Highwood Memorial Foundation Inc
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Our mission
The Warren 'Skip' Highwood Memorial Foundation honors Warren Highwood by supporting scholarships, grants, youth camps, and initiatives for first responders, fostering community growth and resilience through dedicated outreach and charitable events.
Events
Events
Event
WSHMF 15th Annual Golf Outing
Aug 16, 10:30 - 6:30 PM CDT
6700 Country Club Rd, Hobart, IN 46342, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://wshmemorial.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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