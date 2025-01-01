Warren Skip Highwood Memorial Foundation Inc

Warren Skip Highwood Memorial Foundation Inc

Subscribe

Our mission

The Warren 'Skip' Highwood Memorial Foundation honors Warren Highwood by supporting scholarships, grants, youth camps, and initiatives for first responders, fostering community growth and resilience through dedicated outreach and charitable events.
Events
Events
WSHMF 15th Annual Golf Outing
Event
WSHMF 15th Annual Golf Outing
Aug 16, 10:30 - 6:30 PM CDT
6700 Country Club Rd, Hobart, IN 46342, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://wshmemorial.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by