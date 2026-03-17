WSHMF 15th Annual Golf Outing

Registration for eight golfers which includes:

• 18 holes of golf with cart

• Access to the driving range and putting green

• Skins and mulligans

• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)

• Goodie bags and prizes

Also includes a custom designed flag with your logo or information to be flown on the course and then returned to you; business/promotional material (supplied by you) inserted into every golfer's cart; recognition on our thank you banner; recognition on our beverage carts; and recognition at our awards ceremony.