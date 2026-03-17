WSHMF 15th Annual Golf Outing

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About this event
Registration for each golfer includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes
Registration for each golfer includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes
Registration for each golfer includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes
Registration for each golfer includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes
Registration for eight golfers which includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes
Also includes a custom designed flag with your logo or information to be flown on the course and then returned to you; business/promotional material (supplied by you) inserted into every golfer's cart; recognition on our thank you banner; recognition on our beverage carts; and recognition at our awards ceremony.
Registration for four golfers which includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes
Also includes recognition of the sponsor on our thank you banner and at one hole.
Registration for two golfers which includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes
Also includes recognition of the sponsor on our thank you banner.
Recognition of the sponsor on our thank you banner and at our beer tent.
Recognition of sponsor on our thank you banner and on our beverage carts.
Recognition of the sponsor at one hole.
$
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