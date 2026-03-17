Warren Skip Highwood Memorial Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Warren Skip Highwood Memorial Foundation Inc

About this event

WSHMF 15th Annual Golf Outing

6700 Country Club Rd

Hobart, IN 46342, USA

One Golfer
$125

Registration for each golfer includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes

Two Golfers
$250

Registration for each golfer includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes

Three Golfers
$375

Registration for each golfer includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes

Four Golfers
$500

Registration for each golfer includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes

Guest of Honor Sponsor (Includes 8 Golfers)
$1,500

Registration for eight golfers which includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes

Also includes a custom designed flag with your logo or information to be flown on the course and then returned to you; business/promotional material (supplied by you) inserted into every golfer's cart; recognition on our thank you banner; recognition on our beverage carts; and recognition at our awards ceremony.

Gold Sponsor
$600

Registration for four golfers which includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes

Also includes recognition of the sponsor on our thank you banner and at one hole.

Silver Sponsor
$300

Registration for two golfers which includes:
• 18 holes of golf with cart
• Access to the driving range and putting green
• Skins and mulligans
• Lunch, dinner, and beverages (beer and water)
• Goodie bags and prizes

Also includes recognition of the sponsor on our thank you banner.

Beer Keg Sponsor
$250

Recognition of the sponsor on our thank you banner and at our beer tent.

Beverage Cart Sponsor
$150

Recognition of sponsor on our thank you banner and on our beverage carts.

Hole Sponsor
$100

Recognition of the sponsor at one hole.

Add a donation for Warren Skip Highwood Memorial Foundation Inc

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