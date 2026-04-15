Warren Woods Middle School PTC
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Warren Woods Middle School PTC

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Warren Woods Middle School PTC

Our mission

Warren Woods Middle School PTC supports students and families through community-building events and fundraising initiatives, enhancing educational experiences and fostering a strong school spirit.
Past events
Past events
Free Play Arcade
Event
Free Play Arcade
Apr 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
34830 Utica Rd, Fraser, MI 48026, USA
More ways to support us
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PTC Punch Card
The PTC punch card can be purchased and used for any PTC sale or event so you will not have to remember to give your child money. Cannot be used for school lunch or school lunch line snacks.*DISCLAIMER* Please protect punch card like cash, PTC is not responsible if the card is lost or stolen. Money left on card transfers from year to year as long as the student is a student at Warren Woods Middle School. In the event that the student moves, or is no longer a student at WWMS no refunds will be given for the remaining value.
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Birthday Gram
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Birthday Gram
Birthday Gram Includes: A decorated locker and a treat bag delivered to your student during lunch.**PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR BIRTHDAY GRAM AT LEAST (1) WEEK BEFORE THE RECIPIENT'S BIRTHDAY. WE CAN NOT GUARANTEE LAST MINUTE BIRTHDAY GRAMS WILL BE DELIVERED ON THE DATE REQUESTED. **If the recipient’s birthday falls on a Saturday, the birthday gram will be delivered the Friday before their birthday or the Monday after if it is on a Sunday. Summer birthdays can be during the last week of school or on their half-birthday.
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Croc Charms
Order your Warren Woods Middle School Croc charms here!! There are 2 styles. "Willy" our mascot's head and "WWMS" letters. These fit in the holes of crocs brand shoes and should fit in other similar style shoes.
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Our website

https://wwmsptc1.wixsite.com/wwmsptc

Contact information

[email protected]
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