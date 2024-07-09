The PTC punch card can be purchased and used for any PTC sale or event so you will not have to remember to give your child money. Cannot be used for school lunch or school lunch line snacks. *DISCLAIMER* Please protect punch card like cash, PTC is not responsible if the card is lost or stolen. Money left on card transfers from year to year as long as the student is a student at Warren Woods Middle School. In the event that the student moves, or is no longer a student at WWMS no refunds will be given for the remaining value.

