We Are Family
We Are Family
Our mission
We Are Family empowers LGBTQ+ youth in South Carolina by creating safe spaces, providing affirming care, and fostering real opportunities for connection and growth. Events like Queer Youth Prom and Queer Adult Prom celebrate identity and community.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Indulge In What Makes You Shine
Jun 4, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
23 Ann St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Get your tickets
Raffle
Indulge in a Disco Surfboard
Jun 5, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
View raffle
Event
Charleston Queer Adult Prom
Jun 6, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
4800 Park Cir, North Charleston, SC 29405, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://waf.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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