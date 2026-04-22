West Suburban Homeschool Nature Group
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West Suburban Homeschool Nature Group

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West Suburban Homeschool Nature Group

Our mission

WSHNG is a non-profit homeschool cooperative in the western suburbs of Chicago. Our get-togethers are free or as low-cost as possible. You're welcome to be part of our vibrant community of nature enthusiasts.
Events
Events
Early Elementary Book Club
Event
Early Elementary Book Club
Apr 8 - Jun 10 | 10 dates & times
Butterfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189, USA
Get your tickets
Survival Club
Event
Survival Club
Apr 8 - Jun 10 | 10 dates & times
Butterfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189, USA
Get your tickets
Spring 2026 Co-Op
Event
Spring 2026 Co-Op
Apr 8 - Jun 10 | 10 dates & times
Butterfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189, USA
Get your tickets
🎳 Parents Night Out – Bowling & Bites! 🍕
Event
🎳 Parents Night Out – Bowling & Bites! 🍕
May 28, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
201 W Ogden Ave, Westmont, IL 60559, USA
Get your tickets
Lyman Woods Field Trip - Bugged Out!
Event
Lyman Woods Field Trip - Bugged Out!
May 29, 10:30 - 12:00 PM CDT
901 31st St, Downers Grove, IL 60515, USA
Get your tickets
Bowling Field Trip
Event
Bowling Field Trip
Jun 5, 11:00 AM - Jun 6, 12:00 PM CDT
1101 Butterfield Rd, Wheaton, IL 60189, USA
Get your tickets
Two Years in the Wild: A WSHNG Anniversary Cookout
Event
Two Years in the Wild: A WSHNG Anniversary Cookout
Jun 13, 2:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
Butterfield Rd, Warrenville, IL 60555, USA
Get your tickets
Primrose Farm Field Trip
Event
Primrose Farm Field Trip
Jun 19, 9:30 - 12:00 PM CDT
5 Crane Rd, St. Charles, IL 60175, USA
Get your tickets
Natural Naturalist Animal Encounter
Event
Natural Naturalist Animal Encounter
Aug 7, 11:00 - 1:00 PM CDT
0S347 Jefferson St, Winfield, IL 60190, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Yearbook 2025-2026
Shop
Yearbook 2025-2026
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟West Suburban Homeschool Nature Group
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Donate to Support Local Homeschool Students
Donation
Donate to Support Local Homeschool Students
$185 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
WSHNG Annual Membership
Membership
WSHNG Annual Membership
As a WSHNG Member, you will receive- Priority sign-up and early access to activities- First dibs on field trips and outings with limited spots- First dibs on co-op kits (limited stock)- Voting rights- Eligibility to be a committee chair- Access to Members-only websiteThe WSHNG Annual Membership fee is $20 per family for an entire year!If you are not a WSHNG member, a fee will be added to each transaction (events/outing, merchandise) to assist with covering WSHNG's operation expenses. Non-members will still have access to the Facebook page.
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Our website

https://www.wshng.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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