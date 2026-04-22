West Suburban Homeschool Nature Group

Membership

WSHNG Annual Membership

As a WSHNG Member, you will receive- Priority sign-up and early access to activities- First dibs on field trips and outings with limited spots- First dibs on co-op kits (limited stock)- Voting rights- Eligibility to be a committee chair- Access to Members-only websiteThe WSHNG Annual Membership fee is $20 per family for an entire year!If you are not a WSHNG member, a fee will be added to each transaction (events/outing, merchandise) to assist with covering WSHNG's operation expenses. Non-members will still have access to the Facebook page.