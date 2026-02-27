Lions Panzek Taekwondo

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.





🥋 **Event Overview:**

Join us for an engaging homeschool martial arts class at Panzek Martial Arts! Students will be introduced to foundational martial arts techniques, build coordination and focus, and practice discipline and respect in a supportive, family-friendly environment. This class is designed specifically for homeschoolers and offers a fun way to stay active while learning valuable self-defense skills.



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👨‍👧 **Age Range:**

All ages welcome! 👧🧒👦



💰 **Cost:**

FREE



✍️ **Sign-Up:**

No sign-up required unless otherwise noted.



#️⃣ **Group Size:**

20— then a waitlist can begin so we can add another class.



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🎒 What to Bring:

💧 Water

🧥 Comfortable athletic clothing

🥋 Optional: martial arts uniform (if you have one)



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📢 **Expectations:**

👥 Please stay with the group for safety.

🚽 Restrooms available inside the studio.

👨‍👩‍👧 Parents/guardians are responsible for their children at all times.

👍 Adhere to the WSHNG Code of Conduct.



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❌ **Cancellations:**

💵 Most tickets are non-refundable. We want to be respectful of the time, effort, and resources our event host dedicated to WSHNG. If you must cancel, we request that you first find someone to fill your spot, so that we are attending with the number of people for which the event host planned. Please arrange the money exchange amongst yourselves.



📧 Please email us at [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]) as soon as possible to let us know. Thank you! We can’t wait to see you there!



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🗒️ **Additional Notes:**

☀️ Events are rain or shine (unless otherwise stated).

🌧️ In case of inclement weather, updates will be posted on our Facebook group and Google Calendar.

🐜 Don’t forget to check for ticks after outdoor activities!

🎉 Feel free to stay after class to connect with other homeschool families.

🌐 Website or Contact Info: [https://www.panzek.com/](https://www.panzek.com/)



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🌿 **About WSHNG**

West Suburban Homeschool Nature Group (WSHNG) is a non-profit homeschool cooperative in the west suburbs of Chicago. As a group, we work together to ensure our children are learning and growing together in nature. It is our belief that homeschooling as a group should be accessible to everyone, which is why our get-togethers are free or as low-cost as possible. We understand the flexibility that homeschooling offers, so our meet-ups are designed to accommodate varying schedules. Whether you can join us weekly or as your schedule permits, you're welcome to be part of our vibrant community of nature enthusiasts.



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🤲 **Donate**

Generous donations allow us to offer more educational opportunities at an affordable cost to our participating families. No amount is too small. We appreciate any and all donations and acknowledge their significance in making all that we do possible. If you would like to donate to WSHNG, click here. Thank you from all of our WSHNG families!



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⚠️ **Disclaimer:**

By attending a WSHNG event, you acknowledge that parents/guardians are responsible for their children at all times. Neither West Suburban Homeschool Nature Group, event host, nor event organizers assume liability for injuries or lost items. West Suburban Homeschool Nature Group's Waiver & Release of Liability as well as Code of Conduct apply to all events.



