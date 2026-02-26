WIN-Spirations Inc
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WIN-Spirations Inc

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WIN-Spirations Inc

Our mission

Our purpose is to reduce poverty & build gender equity by providing employment readiness & education to individuals experiencing economic hardship. We do this by removing employment barriers, job training, & support in finding sustainable employment.
Events
Events
Purses with Purpose, a WIN Signature Event
Event
Purses with Purpose, a WIN Signature Event
Jun 13, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
2681 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, USA
Get your tickets
After Hours Social
Event
After Hours Social
Feb 26 - Oct 22 | 6 dates & times
6044 Lincoln Hwy, Greensburg, PA 15601, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
💥 Sponsor a crew of young adults!
Donation
💥 Sponsor a crew of young adults!
Your $500 donation sponsors 4 young adults in the RISE UP program, providing job training, mentorship, and essential support.Want to make a bigger impact? Choose multiple $500 sponsorships to support even more youth—$1,000 sponsors a crew of 10, $1,500 sponsors 15, $2,000 sponsors 25!Remember to provide your name, company name, email address and phone number. We will reach out for your business logo, industry information and social media links.*WIN-Spirations reserves the right to utilize donations where deemed appropriate.
Donate today
WIN Resource Center Expansion
Donation
WIN Resource Center Expansion
$0 of $7,500 goal
Donate today
WIN Workforce Development Program Center
Donation
WIN Workforce Development Program Center
$0 of $7,500 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.win-spirations.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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