WIN-Spirations Inc

Donation

💥 Sponsor a crew of young adults!

Your $500 donation sponsors 4 young adults in the RISE UP program, providing job training, mentorship, and essential support.Want to make a bigger impact? Choose multiple $500 sponsorships to support even more youth—$1,000 sponsors a crew of 10, $1,500 sponsors 15, $2,000 sponsors 25!Remember to provide your name, company name, email address and phone number. We will reach out for your business logo, industry information and social media links.*WIN-Spirations reserves the right to utilize donations where deemed appropriate.