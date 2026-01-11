Purses with Purpose, a WIN Signature Event

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Only 3 vendor tables will be permitted, 1 per industry. This will include the entry ticket and table. Please bring your own table cover.
Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
Does not include Door Prize tickets. Purchase your raffle tickets to be entered into the drawing on Saturday, May 16th. Does not include entrance to the event. Virtual option only.
Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
10 left!
8 Tickets included. – use this option to make sure you have a reserved table to sit together.
Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026 forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
Everyday Essentials Sponsor (Entry-Level Sponsor – Making a Difference) $250
Table Logo, 1 Full Event Ticket
Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026 forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
Sponsor $500
Trendy Crossbody Sponsor (Supporting Partner – Helping Carry the Cause) $500
Logo on Website, Social Media, Registration Table
1 Full Event Ticket
Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026 forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
Chic Satchel Sponsor $1500
Logo on Website & Social Media
1 table of 6 reserved with table logo.
Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026 forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
10 left!
Luxury Tote Sponsor $2000
Logo on Purse Table
Logo on Website, & social media
1 table of 8 reserved table logo.
Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026 forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
10 left!
Diamond Clutch Sponsor ✨$2500
Logo on Website, & social media
1 table of 8 reserved table logo.
Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026 forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.
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