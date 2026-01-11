WIN-Spirations Inc

Hosted by

WIN-Spirations Inc

About this event

Purses with Purpose, a WIN Signature Event

2681 Sidney St

Pittsburgh, PA 15203, USA

Buy 1 Get 1 Half Off
$90
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

Vendor Table
$100

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Only 3 vendor tables will be permitted, 1 per industry. This will include the entry ticket and table. Please bring your own table cover.


Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

General Admission
$60

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

Virtual Admission
$20

Does not include Door Prize tickets.  Purchase your raffle tickets to be entered into the drawing on Saturday, May 16th.  Does not include entrance to the event.  Virtual option only.


Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

Full Table, 8- Top
$480

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Tickets included. – use this option to make sure you have a reserved table to sit together.


 

Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026 forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

Everyday Essentials Sponsor
$250

Everyday Essentials Sponsor  (Entry-Level Sponsor – Making a Difference) $250

Table Logo, 1 Full Event Ticket


Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026  forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

Trendy Crossbody Sponsor
$500

Sponsor  $500

Trendy Crossbody Sponsor  (Supporting Partner – Helping Carry the Cause) $500

Logo on Website, Social Media, Registration Table

1 Full Event Ticket


Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026  forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

Chic Satchel Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Chic Satchel Sponsor  $1500

Logo on Website & Social Media

1 table of 6 reserved with table logo.


 

Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026  forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

Luxury Tote Sponsor
$2,000

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Luxury Tote Sponsor  $2000

Logo on Purse Table

Logo on Website, & social media

1 table of 8 reserved table logo.


Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026  forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

Diamond Clutch Sponsor
$2,500

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Diamond Clutch Sponsor ✨$2500

Logo on Website, & social media

1 table of 8 reserved table logo.


Non-refundable and non-transferable. Logos sent after 5.10.2026  forfeit placement. Send logo to [email protected]. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN-Spirations, Inc and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC permission to use the attendee’s image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and/or WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at your own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.

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