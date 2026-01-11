Purses with Purpose, a WIN Signature Event

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Only 3 vendor tables will be permitted, 1 per industry. This will include the entry ticket and table. Please bring your own table cover.





Tickets are non-refundable. Attendees of any WIN event may be photographed, videoed and/or recorded. Each attendee therefore grants WIN permission to use the attendees image, voice and/or likeness for any marketing or promotional purposes, now or in the future, at the sole discretion of WIN-Spirations, Inc. and WIN Womens Interactive Network, LLC. All attendees acknowledge the risk of group gatherings and attend at their own risk. All attendees agree to adhere to all local, state, federal and facility requirements including the use of masks or other PPE. The consumption of alcohol is at your own risk. You are required to drink responsibly.