Wittenberg Academy

Wittenberg Academy

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Our mission

Wittenberg Academy provides a Christ-centered education, nurturing scholars through a classical curriculum that emphasizes faith, character, and academic excellence. Our mission is to equip scholars for lifelong learning and service in God's world.
Past events
Past events
Wittenberg Academy Online Auction
Auction
Wittenberg Academy Online Auction
Feb 15, 7:00 PM CST
More ways to support us
Sponsorship for Wittenberg Academy's Auction
Membership
Sponsorship for Wittenberg Academy's Auction
Support Wittenberg Academy's AuctionSponsor our online auction and support our “Teaching for Eternity Fund.” Bidding runs Jan. 25 to Feb. 15, 2026. We have four levels of sponsorships and we are also soliciting donations of items to add to our online auction catalog.Sponsorship levels:Platinum $2500Gold $1000Silver $500Bronze $250All sponsorship levels receive a mention on our site, inclusion in email newsletters and a mailing to Wittenberg Academy families. Silver sponsors and above will receive social media posts before and after the auction. Gold sponsors and above will have their logos shown in the live program. Platinum sponsors will receive a mention "on air" in the live program.Online auction items:We are soliciting donations of items to offer in our online auction catalog. If you have a physical item, please mail it to our auction team (Wittenberg Academy, 1103 Winona St SE, Chatfield, MN 55923) by February 7 unless you contact us at [email protected] to make other arrangements. Wittenberg Academy is a non-profit organization, and ALL contributions are tax deductible in accordance with tax law. The Wittenberg Academy EIN number is #45-3174086. We will be highlighting all businesses making donations to our supporters and families.
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Giving Tuesday
Donation
Giving Tuesday
Docendi sunt Christiani. Christians are to be taught. This Giving Tuesday, we invite you to support the work of Wittenberg Academy as we serve families around the world with online classical Lutheran education. Wittenberg Academy provides rigorous academics coupled with robust Catechesis for the sake of life in this world and the next.
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Our website

https://wittenbergacademy.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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