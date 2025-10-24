Wittenberg Academy Online Auction

Own the autographed set of The Angels' Portion books from LCMS Pastor and author, Rev. Christopher Thoma!





Set includes:

The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisky Narrative

The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 2

The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 3

The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 4

The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisky Narrative

Did you know that Darth Vader prefers Lagavulin? Were you aware that Santa Claus keeps a bottle of Caol Ila on the shelf? Have you heard that Scoresby was squeezed from the very veins of the Devil himself? Emerging from the mind of a surprising whisky connoisseur, The Angels' Portion is a substantial assortment of whisky reviews like none you've ever read before. By means of storytelling, and with charming wit and vibrant style, Reverend Christopher I. Thoma shepherds the reader toward a divine insight: If you don't like whisky, it may only be because you haven't danced with the right bottle.





The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 2

At just short of 700 glorious pages, the Reverend is back and better than ever in this follow up edition to the popular The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisky Narrative. Here in Volume II, Thoma mesmerizes readers once again as he carries them along in exploration of "aqua vitae" through his signature style of vivacious storytelling. And all along the way, it will be as he prophetically warns: "You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll question humanity. You'll see life differently. You'll pour another of your favorite drams and give thanks for the gifts you've been given."





The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 3

"The stories," Reverend Thoma writes, "are never applied to the whiskies. The whiskies reveal the stories... In the process of sniffing, sipping, and finishing a dram, the story is fetched and the whisky's heart is rendered. Sometimes the story includes Darth Vader. Another time there may be a shark named Gary, or an unfortunate brawl with Santa Claus at Walmart." As it was with Volumes I and II, so goes Volume III. Thoma, with his signature style and creativity, never fails to delight nor lose pace in his effort to enlighten and entertain.



The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 4

Everything has its story. In this fourth installment of The Angels' Portion series, both the gentle and jagged (and almost always hilarious) rites and ceremonies of life's narratives pour once again from Reverend Thoma's pen. More than the observations of a social critic, The Angels' Portion is a plentiful collection of whisky scribblings in whimsical examination of all things human. Every sip proves itself generous and thirst quenching.





Books will be shipped to the winner following the auction.





Donated by: Rev. Christopher Thoma





Value: $88