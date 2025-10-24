Wittenberg Academy Online Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Want to donate directly to Teaching for Eternity Fund and support our online auction fundraising goal of $25,000? All proceeds benefit our Teaching for Eternity Fund, which will provide access to digital research library resources, a better technological experience for scholars, and aid general operations.
Scan the QR code or donate at: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-the-teaching-for-eternity-fund
Thank you for your time and support of Wittenberg Academy and its scholars.
Starting bid
Bid on the most popular cookie recipe from Cordelia's Classical Cookies: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe!
Cordelia Zahner, a 2025 Wittenberg Academy graduate and now student at the inaugural year of Luther Classical College, has provided the recipe of her most popular cookie to be auctioned off for the Wittenberg Academy Teaching for Eternity Fund! The recipe for Cordelia's Classical Cookies' Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies will be emailed to the winner following the auction.
Zahner, a Mayville, Wisconsin native, started selling cookies in 2022 to benefit Luther Classical College. Between 2022 and 2025, Zahner sold more than 700 dozen cookies - including many at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreats - and raised over $5,000 to help the school open its doors. Luther Classical, located in Casper, Wyoming, is in its first academic year.
Recipe donated by: Cordelia Zahner.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Help your scholar take his or her chess game to the next level with virtual chess lessons from the Wittenberg Academy Chess Club masters!
This virtual four-lesson (30 minutes/lesson) package is exclusively for 6th-12th grade scholars (do not need to be enrolled at Wittenberg Academy). Lessons will help develop strategic thinking, tactical moves and precise planning for the chess board.
The winner of this item will be contacted following the auction about scheduling the lessons via Zoom. Lessons must be scheduled and conducted before May 22, 2026.
Donated by: Wittenberg Academy Chess Club.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Bid on these one-of-a-kind handcrafted hymn greeting cards. This set of six cards - two of each kind - feature hymns written by Wittenberg Academy Hymn Club members.
The cards measure 8.5"x5.5". The set comes with envelopes.
The set of cards will be mailed to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Wittenberg Academy Hymn Club.
Value: $18.
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift certificate for a custom home painting by Lutheran artist, Jamie Truwe, of Pure Joy Creative.
This is for one 8x10" house, painted and matted to 11x14". Name and address can be added to the painting.
Review Jamie's work at www.purejoycreative.com.
Winner will receive a gift certificate by email following the auction. Gift certificate expires on 7/2/2026 and will be shipped domestically.
Donated by Pure Joy Creative.
Value: $180.
Starting bid
This bundle is exclusive to the Wittenberg Academy Auction! The Faith & Service Foundations Bundle is not yet released to the public - bid today!
Description:
The Catechism Hymns + Lutheran Liturgies and more.
A complete foundation for learning the faith and supporting worship through music. This bundle pairs The Catechism Hymns (graded catechism-based hymn settings) with Lutheran Liturgies (simplified piano settings of the Lutheran Liturgy), equipping students and families to learn doctrine through song and begin participating confidently in the Church’s services.
Included:
Bundle will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: David's Harp
Value: $100
Starting bid
Autographed "Alito: The Justice Who Reshaped the Supreme Court and Restored the Constitution" book by LCMS author, Mollie Hemingway. The book will be released on April 21, 2026.
From an award-winning journalist, the authoritative—and explosive—inside story of Justice Samuel Alito and his powerful role in shaping the Supreme Court.
Book will be shipped to the winner following the book's release, which is April 21, 2026.
Donated by Mollie Hemingway.
List price: $32
Starting bid
Own this one-of-a-kind artwork, handcrafted just for the Wittenberg Academy Auction by Lutheran artist, Haley Arden Connor!
Bring this classic quote from Charles Dickens in A Christmas Carol into your home year-round with this beautifully crafted and framed artwork.
Dimensions: The artwork is approximately 5" x 6"; the frame measures 11" x 14".
Materials: Artist's gouache and walnut ink on 100% cotton watercolor paper.
Artist Biography: Haley Arden Connor earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drawing and Printmaking from Washington University in St. Louis, with a minor in music. Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Haley offers original art and accepts commissions for 23k gold artist nameplates, calligraphic broadsides, and books. Her work frequently reflects her love of God’s creation. She is a member of several local and national calligraphy and craft guilds, including the Miniature Art Society of Florida, the Guild of Bookworkers, and the Society of Gilders. More: www.haleyardenarts.com
The artwork will ship to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Haley Arden Connor
Value: $300
Starting bid
Own the autographed set of The Angels' Portion books from LCMS Pastor and author, Rev. Christopher Thoma!
Set includes:
The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisky Narrative
Did you know that Darth Vader prefers Lagavulin? Were you aware that Santa Claus keeps a bottle of Caol Ila on the shelf? Have you heard that Scoresby was squeezed from the very veins of the Devil himself? Emerging from the mind of a surprising whisky connoisseur, The Angels' Portion is a substantial assortment of whisky reviews like none you've ever read before. By means of storytelling, and with charming wit and vibrant style, Reverend Christopher I. Thoma shepherds the reader toward a divine insight: If you don't like whisky, it may only be because you haven't danced with the right bottle.
The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 2
At just short of 700 glorious pages, the Reverend is back and better than ever in this follow up edition to the popular The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisky Narrative. Here in Volume II, Thoma mesmerizes readers once again as he carries them along in exploration of "aqua vitae" through his signature style of vivacious storytelling. And all along the way, it will be as he prophetically warns: "You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll question humanity. You'll see life differently. You'll pour another of your favorite drams and give thanks for the gifts you've been given."
The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 3
"The stories," Reverend Thoma writes, "are never applied to the whiskies. The whiskies reveal the stories... In the process of sniffing, sipping, and finishing a dram, the story is fetched and the whisky's heart is rendered. Sometimes the story includes Darth Vader. Another time there may be a shark named Gary, or an unfortunate brawl with Santa Claus at Walmart." As it was with Volumes I and II, so goes Volume III. Thoma, with his signature style and creativity, never fails to delight nor lose pace in his effort to enlighten and entertain.
The Angels' Portion: A Clergyman's Whisk(e)y Narrative, Volume 4
Everything has its story. In this fourth installment of The Angels' Portion series, both the gentle and jagged (and almost always hilarious) rites and ceremonies of life's narratives pour once again from Reverend Thoma's pen. More than the observations of a social critic, The Angels' Portion is a plentiful collection of whisky scribblings in whimsical examination of all things human. Every sip proves itself generous and thirst quenching.
Books will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Rev. Christopher Thoma
Value: $88
Starting bid
Up your saxophone game with four virtual saxophone lessons!
Wittenberg Academy parent, Mrs. Kristin Bayer, will conduct these lessons via Zoom.
Mrs. Bayer is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and has played at Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. She has been teaching saxophone students for over 20 years and will apply her expertise to helping you or your child excel.
The winner will be connected immediately following the auction with Mrs. Bayer to schedule lessons before the end of 2026.
Donated by: Mrs. Kristin Bayer.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Martin Luther viewed music as a magnificent gift of God! Bid now on virtual flute lessons from Wittenberg Academy parent, Mrs. Jennifer Amstutz.
The winner will receive one 45-minute introductory session, plus two additional 30-minute sessions scheduled virtually with Mrs. Amstutz.
Mrs. Amstutz has a music education degree from Indiana University and over 25 years teaching experience. She is happy to work with students of any age or ability!
The winner will be connected immediately following the auction with Mrs. Amstutz to schedule lessons before the end of 2026.
Donated by: Mrs. Jennifer Amstutz
Value: $100
Starting bid
Train up a child in liturgy and hymns in this Board Book Collection from Kloria Publishing LLC! Every book is brightly illustrated to engage babies, toddlers and the reader.
This 12-book set, which is the entire Kloria Board Book Collection, is perfect for a home library, gifting, or a church nursery!
Collection features:
Before the Ending of the Day
Blessed Is He
Create in Me
Depart in Peace
Father, We Praise Thee
God Loves Me Dearly
I Am Jesus’ Little Lamb
Lord, Keep Us Steadfast in Your Word
Now Rest Beneath Night’s Shadow
Now Thank We All Our God
We All Believe in One True God
Who Trusts in God a Strong Abode
Learn more about the collection:
www.kloria.com/collections/childrens-board-books
Collection will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Kloria Publishing LLC
Value: $96
Starting bid
Apostles' Creed from Luther’s Small Catechism Wall Plaque, Cherry Wood, laser-engraved. There is a keyhole in the back for easy hanging with a screw or nail. It is 8"x8". Made by Rev. John Dolde.
Donated by Rev. John Dolde.
Estimated Value: $35
(You'll notice this item listed twice because we have two plaques available to bid on.)
Starting bid
Apostles' Creed from Luther’s Small Catechism Wall Plaque, Cherry Wood, laser-engraved. There is a keyhole in the back for easy hanging with a screw or nail. It is 8"x8". Made by Rev. John Dolde.
Donated by Rev. John Dolde.
Estimated Value: $35
(You'll notice this item listed twice because we have two plaques available to bid on.)
Starting bid
Autographed "The Saints of Whistle Grove" book by LCMS author, Katie Schuermann.
After 150 years of preaching the Gospel, the little country parish of Whistle Grove has closed its doors for good, but the faithful Rev. Edmund G. Oglethorpe remains. There is the empty building and the crumbling cemetery to maintain, and who else will bury old Miriam Werth when the time comes?
Told through the voices of generations past and present, The Saints of Whistle Grove follows the journey of a son in search of his mother, a daughter in need of connection, a family without a home, and the cemetery that brings them all together.
Join the blessed saints of Whistle Grove in pondering the wondrous mystery that, whoever believes in Christ, “though he die, yet shall he live.”
Book will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Katie Schuermann.
List price: $15
Starting bid
Autographed books in "The Creed" series, "The Big Father and His Little Boy (Book 1)" and "The Beloved Son and His Brother (Book 2)" by LCMS author, Katie Schuermann.
Bid on this book set of both books currently available in Katie Schuermann's "The Creed" series.
The Big Father and His Little Boy (Book 1):
A little boy is born to a big father. The big father is mighty in power but weak in love, and the boy must flee for his life or die. But with the help of a singing milkmaid, a mute farmhand, a beekeeper’s daughter, a stubborn dog, and a rather adventurous cat, the boy learns to trust in God the Father Almighty, who is bigger and stronger and wiser than the only father he has known.
The Beloved Son and His Brother (Book 2):
Jacob Truman has a big family, and he loves being a brother almost as much as being a son. But his allegiance to his family is tested when Stanley Stern, a feisty neighbor boy, arrives with a promise of friendship on his lips and a playful puppy in his arms. Jacob must learn that the best of friendships comes only through the greatest of sacrifices.
Book set will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Katie Schuermann.
List price: $30
Starting bid
Dear Christians, One and All, Rejoice and O Come, O Come, Emmanuel autographed by Ed Riojas, illustrator and Lutheran artist.
Dear Christians, One and All, Rejoice:
Review the central teaching of the faith with one of Luther's earliest and most important hymns. A poetic synopsis of the book of Romans, this hymn chronicles the great blessings which God has bestowed on us in Christ.
The bold illustrations depict Luther's inner struggles and rediscovery of the Gospel, that "a man is justified by faith apart from the deeds of the law." Both young and old will appreciate the theology woven into the realistic artwork throughout the book.
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Book set will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Resound this ancient Advent hymn, traditionally sung the week before Christmas. Each stanza highlights an Old Testament name for the coming Messiah, answering their prayers―and ours―with Emmanuel: God with us.
Vibrant illustrations will help readers appreciate the many prophecies fulfilled by Christ, even as they await His return. Special content includes a spread dedicated to the O Antiphons upon which the hymn is based.
Book set will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Ed Riojas.
List price: $30
(You'll notice this item listed twice because we have book sets available to bid on.)
Starting bid
Dear Christians, One and All, Rejoice and O Come, O Come, Emmanuel autographed by Ed Riojas, illustrator and Lutheran artist.
Dear Christians, One and All, Rejoice:
Review the central teaching of the faith with one of Luther's earliest and most important hymns. A poetic synopsis of the book of Romans, this hymn chronicles the great blessings which God has bestowed on us in Christ.
The bold illustrations depict Luther's inner struggles and rediscovery of the Gospel, that "a man is justified by faith apart from the deeds of the law." Both young and old will appreciate the theology woven into the realistic artwork throughout the book.
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel
Book set will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Resound this ancient Advent hymn, traditionally sung the week before Christmas. Each stanza highlights an Old Testament name for the coming Messiah, answering their prayers―and ours―with Emmanuel: God with us.
Vibrant illustrations will help readers appreciate the many prophecies fulfilled by Christ, even as they await His return. Special content includes a spread dedicated to the O Antiphons upon which the hymn is based.
Book set will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Ed Riojas.
List price: $30
(You'll notice this item listed twice because we have book sets available to bid on.)
Starting bid
Make this rich hymn your newest artwork! Bid now on Lord, Thee I Love with All My Heart, in this high-quality art print by Pleasantly Crafted!
This 11"x14" print is made on high-quality, archival paper with a matte finish; it is unframed.
Lord, Thee I Love with All My Heart:
Lord, Thee I love with all my heart;
I pray Thee ne'er from me depart,
With tender mercy cheer me.
Earth has no pleasure I would share.
Yea, heav'n itself were void and bare
If Thou, Lord, wert not near me.
And should my heart for sorrow break,
My trust in Thee can nothing shake.
Thou art the portion I have sought;
Thy precious blood my soul has bought.
Lord Jesus Christ, my God and Lord, my God and Lord,
Forsake me not! I trust Thy Word.
Yea, Lord, 'twas Thy rich bounty gave
My body, soul, and all I have
In this poor life of labor.
Lord, grant that I in ev'ry place
May glorify Thy lavish grace
And help and serve my neighbor.
Let no false doctrine me beguile;
Let Satan not my soul defile.
Give strength and patience unto me
To bear my cross and follow Thee.
Lord Jesus Christ, my God and Lord, my God and Lord,
In death Thy comfort still afford.
Lord, let at last Thine angels come,
To Abr'ham's bosom bear me home,
That I may die unfearing;
And in its narrow chamber keep
My body safe in peaceful sleep
Until Thy reappearing.
And then from death awaken me,
That these mine eyes with joy may see,
O Son of God, Thy glorious face,
My Savior and my fount of grace.
Lord Jesus Christ, my prayer attend, my prayer attend,
And I will praise Thee without end.
Original hymn text by Martin Schaller, 1532-1608; tr. Catherine Winkworth, 1827-78, alt. Public Domain.
Lutheran Hymn Art - LSB 708
Original artwork was done in watercolor. Watermark will not appear on finished product. Learn more about the artwork: https://pleasantlycrafted.square.site/product/lord-thee-i-love-with-all-my-heart/56
Artwork will be mailed to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Pleasantly Crafted
Value: $39
Starting bid
Take comfort in these rich words of verse 5 of Abide With Me in this high-quality art print by Pleasantly Crafted!
This 11"x14" print is made on high-quality, archival paper with a matte finish; it is unframed.
Stanza 5:
"I fear no foe with Thee at hand to bless;
Ills have no weight and tears no bitterness.
Where is death's sting? Where, grave, thy victory?
I triumph still if Thou abide with me."
-Henry F. Lyte, 1793-1847
LSB 878 Abide With Me Stanza 5
Original artwork was done in watercolor. Watermark will not appear on finished product. Learn more about the artwork: https://pleasantlycrafted.square.site/product/abide-with-me-verse-5-i-fear-no-foe/82
Artwork will be mailed to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Pleasantly Crafted
Value: $39
Starting bid
Autographed He Remembers the Barren: 2nd Edition book by LCMS author, Katie Schuermann.
He Remembers the Barren is a tender conversation with women in the church who wrestle with the issue of barrenness in marriage. Addressing questions frequently asked by those struggling with infertility, the author walks alongside the reader, relaying personal stories both to encourage and support those who are suffering.
Book will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Katie Schuermann.
List price: $15
Starting bid
Winner will receive a gift certificate for one Wicking Vicar's Performance Clerical Shirt in your choice of size and style (long sleeve or short sleeve).
These clergy shirts are designed for active ministry life. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable throughout the day, while 4-way stretch ensures great comfort and freedom of movement. The wrinkle-resistant material maintains a crisp look from service to supper. Its lightweight poly/spandex blend keeps you cool, breathable and professional wherever you go.
Browse shirt styles at www.wickingvicar.com.
Winner will receive a gift certificate by email following the auction.
Donated by Wicking Vicar.
Value: $52-56
Starting bid
Autographed books in the Anthems of Zion series, House of Living Stones (Book 1), The Choir Immortal (Book 2) and The Harvest Raise (Book 3), by LCMS author, Katie Schuermann.
Bid on this book set of all three Anthem of Zion books by Katie Schuermann.
House of Living Stones (Book 1)
In the small town of Bradbury, change doesn’t come often, and it certainly doesn’t come easily. There, things are predictable and comfortable. At least, they were, until Pastor Fletcher hires Emily Duke as the new choir director at Zion Lutheran Church and sets in motion a chain of events that turns the life of his congregation upside down.Join Emily and her lovable choir in the church balcony as they learn that life together in a small town is anything but small.
The Choir Immortal (Book 2)
The people of Zion are at it again. Two of their very own are getting married, and everyone is pleased as punch to be hosting Bradbury’s wedding of the century. Their collective joy is short-lived, however, as busted air-conditioners, melting cakes, and a trip to the emergency room intrude upon the celebration. Join the congregation as they turn in faith to God’s promises of life and salvation to see one another through trying days that demand patience, prayer, and yet another batch of cinnamon rolls.
The Harvest Raise (Book 3)
It’s summer break in Bradbury—and that means cookouts, cornfields, and county fairs! But at Zion Lutheran Church, the changes and chances of life don’t take a vacation. Pastor Fletcher must learn to share the parsonage bathroom. Mrs. Scheinberg must face the fact that not every problem can be solved by pie. And when a beloved member makes a life-altering announcement, the entire congregation must trust more than their crops to the Lord of the harvest.
Book set will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Katie Schuermann.
List price: $42
Starting bid
Autographed He Restores My Soul book by LCMS author, Katie Schuermann.
Utilizing the timeless, rich comfort permeating Psalm 23, He Restores My Soul offers empathy and encouragement to the cross-bearing Christian woman. Never indulging in contemporary self-help rhetoric, Schuermann and a host of literary friends point the reader to a firm trust in God’s promises found in His Word and a resounding joy in God’s mysterious work of conforming His children “to the image of His Son” (Romans 8:29).
Book will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Katie Schuermann.
List price: $18
Starting bid
Be ready for warmer weather with this picnic gift basket from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis!
This item contains:
Insulated picnic basket (Measuring 17" x 9" x 9")
The Art of Picnics cookbook
LL Bean Boat and tote large
CSL branded fleece blanket
CSL branded umbrella/coasters
CSL branded S’well bottle
Basket will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Concordia Seminary, St. Louis
Value: $145
Starting bid
This historic Concordia Triglotta book would make an excellent addition to your library!
Concordia Triglotta (CPH: 1921), 2nd Reprint. Green Hardcover in very good condition. This Book of Concord published for the 400th anniversary of the Reformation is a wonderful gift for the academically inclined aspiring pastor, or one interested in reading the Lutheran Confessions in their original languages. It contains the Latin and German text with an English translation on the facing page.
Book will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Rev. Timothy E. Sandeno
Value: Modern printings of this book go for $70.
Starting bid
Bid on this three-bottle package of Virginia wines donated by the Lutheran winemakers at Prelude Wines!
2023 Cabernet Franc
Silver medal winner at the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Competition!
Dark, bold Virginia take on a French classic - our Cab Franc bursts with blackberry, black cherry, dark strawberry jam and currant on the nose. Graphite & gravel minerality, sweet tobacco, and dried italian herbs mingle with black & red pepper. Entrancing hints of cedar, cola and dried mulberry bring you back to the glass. Palate: vibrant acidity into medium body and a bold tannic finish. This wine was made for food. Decant 1 hour plus.
WINEMAKER’S NOTES:
2.1 Tons harvested October 6. Minimum effective sulfites. Aging: 100% French oak (23% new) for 17 months. Bottled: April 2025. Less than 120 cases produced.
2024 Petit Manseng
Silver medal winner at the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Competition!
This rare varietal from France shines in Virginia! The fresh nose opens with apple and pear, brightening into passion fruit, pineapple, mango, peach and a dollop of cream. White blossoms, honeysuckle, sweet almond, & lemon zest give way to coriander, white pepper, and fresh ginger. This dry wine greets your mouth with a burst of juicy acidity, a full mid-palate delivering fresh spice before fading into a pleasant long finish.
WINEMAKER’S NOTES:
100% Petit Manseng. 1.6 Tons harvested September 12. Minimum effective sulfites. Aging: 100% neutral French oak barrels for 7 months, sur lie. Bottled: June 2024. 100 cases produced. Alcohol: 13.6%
2023 Merlot
Bronze medal winner at the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Competition!
Merlot at its peak—elevated in both vineyard altitude and quality, but 100% Virginia! Cherry cordial, black cherry and plum greet the nose, harmonizing with chocolate and cassis. Brambles blossom into herbal notes of sweet tobacco, violet, sage and bay. On the palate: full, velvet tannins with a vibrant, balanced acidity. The finish holds that last beautiful note and you’ll want another sip while the first still lingers.
WINEMAKER’S NOTES:
1.5 Tons harvested from Russ Mountain Vineyard September 20. Minimum effective sulfites. Aging: 100% French oak (50% new) for 18 months. Bottled: April 2025. 120 cases produced.
This package will be shipped to the winner following the auction. Please note: it cannot be shipped to the following states: AL, AR, CT, DE, LA, MI, MS, NJ, RI or UT.
Donated by the Gandee Family.
Value: $108 (2023 Cabernet Franc, $37; 2024 Petit Manseng, $34; and 2023 Merlot, $37).
Starting bid
Autographed "Stumbling Toward Utopia" book by LCMS author, Tim Goeglein.
In "Stumbling toward Utopia," author Tim Goeglein looks at the philosophies and policies that led to the societal earthquake of the1960s and how those philosophies and policies have led to the cataclysm America faces today. He offers a blueprint for how we can reject those philosophies and policies by returning to the core values upon which America was built: personal responsibility, respect for life, sexual restraint, and patriotism.
Book will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Tim Goeglein.
List price: $26
Starting bid
Wicking Vicar's wooden Children's Church Play Set.
Play is the vocation of childhood, and play that points to Jesus is a valuable part of a child's faith journey. Perfect for home or classroom use.
This set from Wicking Vicar includes a buildable altar piece with cross and candles, wine cruet, chalice, chalice pall, paten, 6 hosts, and baptismal shell. Solid wood. 23 pieces. Buildable altar piece finishes 11" wide x 7" high. Other pieces measure from 1-1/2" to 6". Reusable corrugated storage box included. Imported.
This product meets or exceeds all US toy testing standards. Small parts. Not for children under 3 years, or any individuals who have a tendency to place inedible objects in their mouths.
Item will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Wicking Vicar.
Value: $45
Starting bid
Wicking Vicar's Luther's Seal Necklace.
A simple and feminine way to express your faith every day. 14k Gold filled. 16" Figaro chain with attached 2" extender adjusts up to 18". Floral cross charm measures 9/16" high. Luther's seal charm measures 7/16" high. Lobster clasp. Gift boxed. Imported.
Gold-filled is a layer of gold pressure bonded to jewelers’ brass. It is more durable and more affordable than solid gold, yet higher quality than gold dipped or plated items. Gold-filled is tarnish and chip resistant, and with proper care will last for years to come.
Item will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Wicking Vicar.
Value: $33
Starting bid
Have a day of adventure with these two Arnolds Park Amusement Park Passes during the 2026 summer season in Lake Okoboji, Iowa!
Passes include the following information: "Present this ticket to the ticket attendant and receive 1 Day Pass. Not valid with any other offer. Some restrictions may apply. Offer good until 9/7/2026 only. 37 Lake Street, Arnolds Park, IA, www.arnoldspark.com.
Passes will be mailed to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Arnolds Park Amusement Park
Value: $84
Starting bid
Own these historic books, Lutheran Cyclopedia and What Luther Says: A Practical In-Home Anthology for the Active Christian, by bidding today!
Lutheran Cyclopedia (CPH: 1954), This revised edition (c) 1975 is a blue hardcovered in very good condition. This is a wonderful encyclopedic resource of Christianity/Lutheranism in one volume. Good for the student, pastor, and the interested layman.
What Luther Says: A Practical In-Home Anthology for the Active Christian (CPH: 1959). This hardcover with an excellent original dustcover, is a copy from the tenth printing in 1994. As the subtitle declares, this is a wonderful anthology.
Books will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Rev. Timothy E. Sandeno
Value: $40
Starting bid
Two autographed books from the The Cruciform Way series - Volume II and Volume III - are available from LCMS Pastor and author, Rev. Christopher Thoma.
The Cruciform Way: A Steady Cadence of Christ for Life (Volume II)
The Cruciform Way is far more than a brief devotional rendezvous. It digs deeper than that. It requires a little more contemplation of the “self,” while at the same time promising to help steady you with the same divine muscle that has steadied believers throughout the history of Man. It does this remembering that life is short, but eternity is long-timeless, in fact. And its ultimate goal: A Gospel that gives and emboldens a faith that will keep the heart and mind of the believer in Jesus Christ for and into this eternity.
The Cruciform Way: A Steady Cadence of Christ for Life, Volume 3
Continuing the style and trajectory of previous volumes in the series, Thoma invites readers of The Cruciform Way Volume 3 to an absorbed examination of the Christian Life. Through everyday observations culminating in practical applications, Thoma steers into the headwinds of this world’s undoneness, reminding the reader that Christ has His people well in hand. A week-by-week devotional designed for the reader wanting more than a brief exchange, The Cruciform Way brings a measure of plenty.
Books will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Rev. Christopher Thoma
Value: $40
Starting bid
Bid on this certificate for 4 MN Twins Tickets for a home game at Target Field in April or May 2026.
Certificate will be sent to winner following the auction. Certificate specifies: "This certificate entitles 4 people to enjoy a 2026 April or May MN Twins game at Target Field. The game will be on a mutually agreed upon date. To redeem: Please email [us] beginning Mar. 1, 2026 to redeem your tickets. Please include: A photo of this certificate, with Certificate Number; Your top three game choices in April or May. Redemption emails will be processed on a rolling basis; please be patient and allow adequate time for a response. Certificate expires 1 week before the last available home game in May 2026."
Donated by: MN Twins.
Value: $200.
Starting bid
Vikings fan? Bid on this authentic autographed Javon Hargrave mini helmet.
This mini helmet comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.
Item will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Minnesota Vikings.
Value: Mini helmets without the autograph are $35; autographed helmets go for $100's. This unique fan collectible is priceless!
Starting bid
Climate Change for Kids...and Parents Too! book by Ken Ham and Jessica DeFord.
Climate Change for Kids...and Parents Too! is more than just a book — it's a roadmap for families seeking to understand and engage with one of the defining challenges of our time. Full of brilliant illustrations, scientific, logical, and theological truths, this resource will empower concerned parents and curious children to navigate the complexities of climate change with biblical wisdom, compassion, and faith. Age 9 and up.
Book will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Master Books.
List price: $22
Starting bid
Autographed Pew Sisters book by LCMS author, Katie Schuermann.
This 12-session small-group study for women goes and tells what God has done in the lives of real women in the church today. From alcoholism to postpartum depression to cancer, twelve different women generously share the story of God’s faithfulness in their lives for the consolation of their sisters in Christ.
Book will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Katie Schuermann.
List price: $15
Starting bid
Bid now on autographed books by LCMS Pastor, Rev. Christopher Thoma, Ashes to Ashes and Ten Ways to Kill a Pastor.
Ashes to Ashes
What begins as a tragic mystery quickly darkens into something far more sinister.
In Reverend Daniel Michaels’ pocket is a flash drive. The files Claire left behind—journals, photos, recordings—implicate trusted leaders from a quiet Michigan town of an unspeakable dreadfulness.
They are names that Daniel knows. Faces that sit in his pews. Now, Daniel stands at a line no seminary ever prepared him to cross. On one side, a pastor. On the other, something else entirely. ASHES TO ASHES is a haunting and propulsive thriller about one man’s descent into holy violence—a deeply theological, unflinchingly moral tale about evil hiding in plain sight, and a pastor who dares to become its reckoning.
Ten Ways to Kill a Pastor
A collection of stories, Ten Ways to Kill a Pastor peeks behind the curtain and shines a light into what has become, for so many in pastoral ministry, a very dark place. From abusive members to impossible schedules often resulting in failing health and family decay, Ten Ways presents church-goers with an opportunity for personal reflection as well as gives voice to the often undetectable "hurts" lurking behind the pastor's smile.
Books will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Rev. Christopher Thoma
Value: $37
Starting bid
Answers for Kids Box Set developed by Ken Ham and his team.
Overview:
All kids have questions – Now you can give them the answers!
Developed by Ken Ham and the creative team at Answers in Genesis, The Answers for Kid’s Series answers the top 174 toughest questions submitted by kids relating to:
The answers we give today will be the foundation of the next generation. This series gives kids the vital answers to help them form a strong and lasting faith foundation.
Book set will be shipped to the winner following the auction.
Donated by Master Books.
List price: $60
Starting bid
Four passes valid for the Noah's Ark Waterpark 2026 Season, any one day May 23 - September 7, 2026 in the Wisconsin Dells, WI. Noah's Ark is the largest waterpark in America. Present the tickets at the Admission Gate. Children under 36" are free.
Tickets will be mailed to the winner following the auction.
Learn about Noah's Ark at www.noahsarkwaterpark.com.
Donated by Noah's Ark Waterpark.
Value: $236
Starting bid
Bid now on two one-day ultimate passes to Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
About: If you’re looking for the best year-round indoor amusements in the Apple Valley, MN area, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park will be the perfect place. With new adventures behind every corner, we are the ultimate indoor playground for your entire family. Take your kids’ birthday party to the next level or spend a day of fun with the family and you’ll see why we’re more than just a trampoline park.
Urban Air Trampoline Park has been voted BEST Gym In America for Kids by Shape Magazine, BEST Place To Take Energetic Kids, and BEST Trampoline Parks.
Pass disclaimer: Valid at Urban Air Apple Valley, 7370 153rd St W, Apple Valley, MN 55123 only. www.urbanair.com/minnesota-apple-valley
Passes will be mailed to winner following the auction.
Donated by Urban Air Apple Valley.
Value: $70
Starting bid
Show your Lutheran identity with this Luther Rose T-Shirt (size M) and Luther Rose Tumbler from Thunder Gear!
About the t-shirt:
The front of this t-shirt displays the Luther Rose. On the back is the Bible verse that kicked off the Reformation: Romans 1:1
This product was made in Good Thunder, MN, with materials from around the globe.
About the tumbler:
Laser engraved with the Luther rose on the front and "Lutheran, Est. 1517" on the back. Makes a great gift for your favorite hard-to-buy-for Lutheran!
White 20 oz Tumbler, sip-through lid.
This product was made in Good Thunder, MN, with materials from around the globe.
This set will be mailed to the winner following the auction.
Donated by: Thunder Gear.
Value: $49 (T-shirt $24; tumbler $25)
Starting bid
Need a new family photo or senior portraits? Mr. Scott Gercken is offering 20-minute mini photo sessions at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat at Camp Okoboji, Iowa!
These 20-minute mini photo sessions will be scheduled during the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat and the subject will get the rights to between 5-10 digital photos afterwards.
Mr. Scott Gercken is a Wittenberg Academy parent, Kantor, classical education enthusiast and photography hobbyist. He has provided his photography skills for many Lutheran events.
Please bid on this photo session only if you'll be in attendance at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat, April 23-25, 2026. You will be contacted to schedule your photo session and indicate what type of photo shoot you're interested in (senior portrait style or family).
Donated by Mr. Scott Gercken.
Estimated Value: $75
(You'll notice this item is listed four times because we have four mini photo sessions available to bid on.)
Starting bid
Need a new family photo or senior portraits? Mr. Scott Gercken is offering 20-minute mini photo sessions at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat at Camp Okoboji, Iowa!
These 20-minute mini photo sessions will be scheduled during the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat and the subject will get the rights to between 5-10 digital photos afterwards.
Mr. Scott Gercken is a Wittenberg Academy parent, Kantor, classical education enthusiast and photography hobbyist. He has provided his photography skills for many Lutheran events.
Please bid on this photo session only if you'll be in attendance at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat, April 23-25, 2026. You will be contacted to schedule your photo session and indicate what type of photo shoot you're interested in (senior portrait style or family).
Donated by Mr. Scott Gercken.
Estimated Value: $75
(You'll notice this item is listed four times because we have four mini photo sessions available to bid on.)
Starting bid
Need a new family photo or senior portraits? Mr. Scott Gercken is offering 20-minute mini photo sessions at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat at Camp Okoboji, Iowa!
These 20-minute mini photo sessions will be scheduled during the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat and the subject will get the rights to between 5-10 digital photos afterwards.
Mr. Scott Gercken is a Wittenberg Academy parent, Kantor, classical education enthusiast and photography hobbyist. He has provided his photography skills for many Lutheran events.
Please bid on this photo session only if you'll be in attendance at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat, April 23-25, 2026. You will be contacted to schedule your photo session and indicate what type of photo shoot you're interested in (senior portrait style or family).
Donated by Mr. Scott Gercken.
Estimated Value: $75
(You'll notice this item is listed four times because we have four mini photo sessions available to bid on.)
Starting bid
Need a new family photo or senior portraits? Mr. Scott Gercken is offering 20-minute mini photo sessions at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat at Camp Okoboji, Iowa!
These 20-minute mini photo sessions will be scheduled during the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat and the subject will get the rights to between 5-10 digital photos afterwards.
Mr. Scott Gercken is a Wittenberg Academy parent, Kantor, classical education enthusiast and photography hobbyist. He has provided his photography skills for many Lutheran events.
Please bid on this photo session only if you'll be in attendance at the Wittenberg Academy Family Retreat, April 23-25, 2026. You will be contacted to schedule your photo session and indicate what type of photo shoot you're interested in (senior portrait style or family).
Donated by Mr. Scott Gercken.
Estimated Value: $75
(You'll notice this item is listed four times because we have four mini photo sessions available to bid on.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!