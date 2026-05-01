Wolfpack Social Club NFP

Wolfpack Social Club NFP

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Wolfpack Social Club NFP fosters a supportive community for women, promoting friendship and connection through monthly gatherings. Their mission is to create an inclusive space where individuals can unwind, meet new friends, and strengthen community bonds.
Events
Events
Wolfpack Wednesday May 20, 2026
Event
Wolfpack Wednesday May 20, 2026
May 20, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
2101 Calistoga Dr, New Lenox, IL 60451, USA
Get your tickets
Pack the Dance Floor
Event
Pack the Dance Floor
May 30, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
21739 S Center Ave, New Lenox, IL 60451, USA
Get your tickets
Wolfpack Wednesday June 17, 2026
Event
Wolfpack Wednesday June 17, 2026
Jun 17, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
2101 Calistoga Dr, New Lenox, IL 60451, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Wolfpack Social Club “Keep this thing running” Donations
Donation
Wolfpack Social Club “Keep this thing running” Donations
**Please read: It is not required to submit a tip to Zeffy as a part of this contribution. Select "other" and choose $0 if you do not want to add a "tip" to Zeffy. 100% of your contribution will go to Wolfpack.**Keep the Wolfpack running by fueling the dance floors, hangouts, and cozy corners where people actually meet and feel welcome. Your donation helps us cover real stuff like venue fees, DJs, and accessibility needs so our events stay inclusive and low‑barrier for everyone. 🐺When you give, you’re backing joy as a form of resistance—spaces where queer, trans, and allied community can unwind, connect, and look out for each other. Thanks for helping us keep the doors open and the music on. ✨
Donate today

Contact information

[email protected]

Powered by