Wolfpack Social Club NFP

Donation

Wolfpack Social Club “Keep this thing running” Donations

**Please read: It is not required to submit a tip to Zeffy as a part of this contribution. Select "other" and choose $0 if you do not want to add a "tip" to Zeffy. 100% of your contribution will go to Wolfpack.**Keep the Wolfpack running by fueling the dance floors, hangouts, and cozy corners where people actually meet and feel welcome. Your donation helps us cover real stuff like venue fees, DJs, and accessibility needs so our events stay inclusive and low‑barrier for everyone. 🐺When you give, you’re backing joy as a form of resistance—spaces where queer, trans, and allied community can unwind, connect, and look out for each other. Thanks for helping us keep the doors open and the music on. ✨