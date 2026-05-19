Wolfpack Wednesday June 17, 2026

Waiver & Release

By registering, I agree to the following:

I am voluntarily participating in this Wolfpack Social Club event. I assume all risks inherent in group activities. I hereby release and discharge Wolfpack Social Club, its officers, and agents from any claims or damages arising from my participation.

Note: Registration and sign-in are required for entry.





Please read: Wolfpack Wednesday is FREE but donations help keep us running. You do NOT have to pay a tip or fee to Zeffy with this or any ticket; Zeffy is always free. Select "other" and choose $0 if you do not want to add a "tip" to Zeffy. Then, 100% of any contribution you give will go to Wolfpack.