Wolfpack Social Club NFP

Hosted by

Wolfpack Social Club NFP

About this event

Wolfpack Wednesday June 17, 2026

2101 Calistoga Dr

New Lenox, IL 60451, USA

General Admission
Free

Waiver & Release

By registering, I agree to the following:

I am voluntarily participating in this Wolfpack Social Club event. I assume all risks inherent in group activities. I hereby release and discharge Wolfpack Social Club, its officers, and agents from any claims or damages arising from my participation.

Note: Registration and sign-in are required for entry.


Please read: Wolfpack Wednesday is FREE but donations help keep us running. You do NOT have to pay a tip or fee to Zeffy with this or any ticket; Zeffy is always free. Select "other" and choose $0 if you do not want to add a "tip" to Zeffy.  Then, 100% of any contribution you give will go to Wolfpack.

Add a donation for Wolfpack Social Club NFP

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!