Women For Greater Philadelphia Inc

Women For Greater Philadelphia Inc

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Our mission

Women For Greater Philadelphia empowers women through cultural storytelling and historical engagement, fostering community connections and preserving the legacy of influential women in Philadelphia's history.
Events
Events
Red, White & Blooms: A 250th Celebration Garden Party
Event
Red, White & Blooms: A 250th Celebration Garden Party
Jun 6, 2:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
3487 Edgley Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Get your tickets
Voices of Laurel Hill Mansion Premier Performances
Event
Voices of Laurel Hill Mansion Premier Performances
Jun 13 - Jun 13 | 2 dates & times
3487 Edgley Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Women For Greater Philadelphia Memberships
Membership
Women For Greater Philadelphia Memberships
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. Women for Greater Philadelphia are the stewards of the historic Philadelphia park house Laurel Hill Mansion, the creators of cultural events, educational programs, and the preservers of history.Thank you for choosing to be part of WFGP. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community.Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Our website

https://www.womenforgreaterphiladelphia.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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