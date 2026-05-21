Red, White & Blooms 250th Celebration Fundraising Campaign
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
As our Presenting Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Crystal Award
- Title Sponsor Signage and Media Promotion
- Event Video Continuous Premier Logo Display
- Event Program Recognition
- Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
- Social Spotlight Feature
- Reserved Seating for Eight
- Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion, to be scheduled at a later date
As our Presenting Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Crystal Award
- Title Sponsor Signage and Media Promotion
- Event Video Continuous Premier Logo Display
- Event Program Recognition
- Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
- Social Spotlight Feature
- Reserved Seating for Eight
- Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion, to be scheduled at a later date
As a Heritage Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Award
- Event Signage and Media Promotion
- Event Video Continuous Top Level Logo Display
- Event Program Recognition
- Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
- Social Spotlight Feature
- Reserved Seating for Six
- Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion to be scheduled at a later date
As a Heritage Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Award
- Event Signage and Media Promotion
- Event Video Continuous Top Level Logo Display
- Event Program Recognition
- Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
- Social Spotlight Feature
- Reserved Seating for Six
- Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion to be scheduled at a later date
As a Liberty Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Award
- Event Signage and Media Promotion
- Event Video Continuous Top Level Logo Display
- Event Program Recognition
- Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
- Social Spotlight Feature
- Reserved Seating for Six
- Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion to be scheduled at a later date
As a Liberty Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Award
- Event Signage and Media Promotion
- Event Video Continuous Top Level Logo Display
- Event Program Recognition
- Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
- Social Spotlight Feature
- Reserved Seating for Six
- Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion to be scheduled at a later date
Stars n' Stripes Sponsor
$1,000
As a Starts n' Stripes Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Silver Plaque
- Event Signage and Media Promotion
- Event Video Continuous Logo Display
- Event Program Recognition
- Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
- Social Spotlight Feature
- Reserved Seating for Two
As a Starts n' Stripes Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Silver Plaque
- Event Signage and Media Promotion
- Event Video Continuous Logo Display
- Event Program Recognition
- Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
- Social Spotlight Feature
- Reserved Seating for Two
As a Patriot Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
- Premier Community Contributors Event Signage
- Event Program Listing
- Discounted Event Ticket Access (25% off Reserved Seating for Two)
As a Patriot Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
- Premier Community Contributors Event Signage
- Event Program Listing
- Discounted Event Ticket Access (25% off Reserved Seating for Two)
250 Revolution Sponsor
$250
As a 250 Revolution Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
- Top Community Contributors Event Signage
- Event Program Listing
As a 250 Revolution Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
- Top Community Contributors Event Signage
- Event Program Listing
Friends of Rebecca Rawle (Builder of Laurel Hill Mansion)
$150
As a 250 Revolution Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
- High Level Community Contributors Event Signage
- Event Program Listing
...for those who are unable to attend, but would like to contribute!
As a 250 Revolution Sponsor, you receive:
- Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
- High Level Community Contributors Event Signage
- Event Program Listing
...for those who are unable to attend, but would like to contribute!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!