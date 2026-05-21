Women For Greater Philadelphia Inc

Hosted by

Women For Greater Philadelphia Inc

About this event

Red, White & Blooms 250th Celebration Fundraising Campaign

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

As our Presenting Sponsor, you receive:

  • Red, White & Blooms Crystal Award
  • Title Sponsor Signage and Media Promotion
  • Event Video Continuous Premier Logo Display
  • Event Program Recognition
  • Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
  • Social Spotlight Feature
  • Reserved Seating for Eight
  • Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion, to be scheduled at a later date
Heritage Sponsor
$5,000

As a Heritage Sponsor, you receive:

  • Red, White & Blooms Award
  • Event Signage and Media Promotion
  • Event Video Continuous Top Level Logo Display
  • Event Program Recognition
  • Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
  • Social Spotlight Feature
  • Reserved Seating for Six
  • Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion to be scheduled at a later date
Liberty Sponsor
$2,500

As a Liberty Sponsor, you receive:

  • Red, White & Blooms Award
  • Event Signage and Media Promotion
  • Event Video Continuous Top Level Logo Display
  • Event Program Recognition
  • Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
  • Social Spotlight Feature
  • Reserved Seating for Six
  • Complimentary Private Small Group Tour of the Mansion to be scheduled at a later date
Stars n' Stripes Sponsor
$1,000

As a Starts n' Stripes Sponsor, you receive:

  • Red, White & Blooms Silver Plaque
  • Event Signage and Media Promotion
  • Event Video Continuous Logo Display
  • Event Program Recognition
  • Red Carpet Logo Backdrop
  • Social Spotlight Feature
  • Reserved Seating for Two
Patriot Sponsor
$500

As a Patriot Sponsor, you receive:

  • Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
  • Premier Community Contributors Event Signage
  • Event Program Listing
  • Discounted Event Ticket Access (25% off Reserved Seating for Two)
250 Revolution Sponsor
$250

As a 250 Revolution Sponsor, you receive:

  • Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
  • Top Community Contributors Event Signage
  • Event Program Listing
Friends of Rebecca Rawle (Builder of Laurel Hill Mansion)
$150

As a 250 Revolution Sponsor, you receive:

  • Red, White & Blooms Official Donor Certificate
  • High Level Community Contributors Event Signage
  • Event Program Listing
    ...for those who are unable to attend, but would like to contribute!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!