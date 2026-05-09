Donation

Bring More Wonder to Our Communities

✨ Help Us Spread Wonder in Our Communities ✨At Wonder For All Arts Foundation, we believe public art has the power to lift spirits, spark connection, and remind people they matter. Your support helps transform blank walls into vibrant murals that bring joy, pride, and a sense of belonging to neighborhoods that deserve to feel seen.Your contribution helps us:Create community-centered murals that brighten public spaces and celebrate local voices.Provide opportunities for youth and neighbors to participate in the mural-making process.Bring hope and color to areas that often go overlooked or underfunded.Every dollar, every share, every bit of encouragement moves this mission forward. Thank you for believing in the power of art to bring people together. Your support truly makes a difference. ❤️Our initial goal of $30,000 will help launch our first large-scale community mural through Wonder For All Arts Foundation. This funding supports materials, equipment, community engagement, and the hands-on work needed to bring joy, color, and connection to neighborhoods that deserve to feel seen.