Wonder For All Arts Foundation

Wonder For All Arts Foundation

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Our mission

Wonder For All Arts Foundation promotes creativity and self-expression through arts education, empowering individuals and communities to explore their potential and connect through the transformative power of the arts.
Past events
Past events
Paint. Eat. Give Back.
Event
Paint. Eat. Give Back.
May 9, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
301 S Academy St, Glassboro, NJ 08028, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to the Boys & Girls Club Glassboro Mural
Donation
Donate to the Boys & Girls Club Glassboro Mural
$225 of $30,000 goal
Donate today
Bring More Wonder to Our Communities
Donation
Bring More Wonder to Our Communities
✨ Help Us Spread Wonder in Our Communities ✨At Wonder For All Arts Foundation, we believe public art has the power to lift spirits, spark connection, and remind people they matter. Your support helps transform blank walls into vibrant murals that bring joy, pride, and a sense of belonging to neighborhoods that deserve to feel seen.Your contribution helps us:Create community-centered murals that brighten public spaces and celebrate local voices.Provide opportunities for youth and neighbors to participate in the mural-making process.Bring hope and color to areas that often go overlooked or underfunded.Every dollar, every share, every bit of encouragement moves this mission forward. Thank you for believing in the power of art to bring people together. Your support truly makes a difference. ❤️Our initial goal of $30,000 will help launch our first large-scale community mural through Wonder For All Arts Foundation. This funding supports materials, equipment, community engagement, and the hands-on work needed to bring joy, color, and connection to neighborhoods that deserve to feel seen.
Donate today
Sponsor the Boys & Girls Club Community Mural in Glassboro
Donation
Sponsor the Boys & Girls Club Community Mural in Glassboro
$0 of $35,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://wonderforall.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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