Wonder For All Arts Foundation

Hosted by

Wonder For All Arts Foundation

About this event

Paint. Eat. Give Back.

TBD

Individual Ticket
$60

Includes Italian dinner buffet, guided 16x20 canvas painting experience led by Alysia Mackenzie, and all supplies.

Patron Ticket
$85

Includes the full dinner and paint experience plus an additional $25 contribution supporting mural materials and youth participation.

Pay it Forward
$120

Includes your full dinner and paint experience and sponsors an additional seat for a community guest, supporting youth involvement and mural materials.

Add a donation for Wonder For All Arts Foundation

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