Paint. Eat. Give Back.

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About this event
Includes Italian dinner buffet, guided 16x20 canvas painting experience led by Alysia Mackenzie, and all supplies.
Includes the full dinner and paint experience plus an additional $25 contribution supporting mural materials and youth participation.
Includes your full dinner and paint experience and sponsors an additional seat for a community guest, supporting youth involvement and mural materials.
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