Donation

Rotary Clubs of Woodland Legacy Project: Rotary Stage in the Intermission Garden of the Woodland Opera House

Celebrate Woodland’s next century of community life. Your gift supports the Rotary Stage in the Intermission Garden at the Woodland Opera House, creating a welcoming space for performances, education, and local events.By contributing to the Centennial Legacy Project, you help Woodland Rotary Endowment foster learning opportunities, support local charities, and strengthen a gathering place where neighbors connect and grow together.