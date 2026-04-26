Woodland Rotary Endowment

Woodland Rotary Endowment

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Our mission

The Woodland Rotary Endowment enhances community well-being through service projects, scholarships, and youth initiatives, fostering leadership and investment in Woodland for a stronger future.
Past events
Past events
Woodland Rotary Centennial Celebration
Event
Woodland Rotary Centennial Celebration
Apr 25, 6:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
2001 East St, Woodland, CA 95776, USA
More ways to support us
Rotary Clubs of Woodland Legacy Project: Rotary Stage in the Intermission Garden of the Woodland Opera House
Donation
Rotary Clubs of Woodland Legacy Project: Rotary Stage in the Intermission Garden of the Woodland Opera House
Celebrate Woodland’s next century of community life. Your gift supports the Rotary Stage in the Intermission Garden at the Woodland Opera House, creating a welcoming space for performances, education, and local events.By contributing to the Centennial Legacy Project, you help Woodland Rotary Endowment foster learning opportunities, support local charities, and strengthen a gathering place where neighbors connect and grow together.
Donate today

Our website

https://woodlandrotary.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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