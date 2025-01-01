Membership

Wrestling Fans International Association's Annual Membership

Annual Membership is $30 annually from the day you sign up! Your membership will automatically renew at the end of full year unless you cancel your membership. Membership includes a free monthly subscription to the publication Wrestling Fan Newsletter and discounts on merchandise and WFIA event, association updates, committee membership, voting privileges, discounts are preference to conventions and events, and much more! New members will receive one signed photo of either Ken Patera, Greg Gagne and Jumpin Jim Brunzell, James Beard, Gary Michael Cappetta, Les Thatcher, Bill Apter, or Lars Anderson (photos are limited, once there gone, there gone).