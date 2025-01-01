Wrestling Fans International Association

Wrestling Fans International Association

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Our mission

The Wrestling Fans International Association supports wrestlers and industry professionals facing emergencies and hardships. Through the Benevolence Fund, we provide financial assistance to help our wrestling family stay resilient in tough times.
More ways to support us
Wrestling Fans International Association's Annual Membership
Membership
Wrestling Fans International Association's Annual Membership
Annual Membership is $30 annually from the day you sign up! Your membership will automatically renew at the end of full year unless you cancel your membership. Membership includes a free monthly subscription to the publication Wrestling Fan Newsletter and discounts on merchandise and WFIA event, association updates, committee membership, voting privileges, discounts are preference to conventions and events, and much more! New members will receive one signed photo of either Ken Patera, Greg Gagne and Jumpin Jim Brunzell, James Beard, Gary Michael Cappetta, Les Thatcher, Bill Apter, or Lars Anderson (photos are limited, once there gone, there gone).
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WFIA Monthly Newsletter May 2026
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WFIA Monthly Newsletter May 2026
Stay in the loop with the WFIA Monthly Newsletter – May 2026 🤼‍♂️Sign up below to get updates on fan meetups, conventions, live viewing parties, and ways to support wrestling at every level.Each month, we share real stories from fans, highlight grassroots wrestling programs, and spotlight upcoming events you can join. Add your details to connect with a global community that loves wrestling as much as you do.
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Our website

https://www.thewfia.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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