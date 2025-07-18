Wrk Daily Inc

🎢🌟 Ultimate Family Adventure: Unlock Endless Fun in Florida & California Parks! 🌴🎡
🎢🌟 Ultimate Family Adventure: Unlock Endless Fun in Florida & California Parks! 🌴🎡Get ready for a thrilling journey with our "🌈 Ultimate Family Adventure" Donation Giveaway! With a chance to create unforgettable memories across the most iconic parks in Florida Georgia and California!🏖️ Florida & California Family Park Experiences:🎫 Season Passes for Four: Dive into a world of fun with access to over 15 amazing parks across Orlando, Tampa, Daytona, and Miami. Enjoy all Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and more!🌉 California & Georgia Thrills: Continue the adventure with passes to Six Flags, Knott's Berry Farm, and California Great America.🎢 Your Pass Includes:Disney Parks, Universal Studios, LEGO Land/Peppa Pig, Sea World, Six Flags,Island H2O, Gatorland, Fun Spot, Nona Adventure Park, Dinosaur World, Orlando Water Sports Complex, Discovery Cove, and more!🎉 Mini Prizes For # Of Donations:800 📺 3 Giveaways: 75inc Tv 1,000📱 5 Giveaways : Disney Plus bundle 3,000💆♀️ 5 Giveaways: Pumpkin Trampoline 5,000🎬 5 Giveaways: karaoke Machine 🎤 8,000🎬 5 Giveaways: Electric Bicycle 🚴 or 🛴🎉 Consolation Prizes:📱 12 Giveaways: 1 Year of Phone Service (Mint Mobil)💆♀️ 10 Giveaways: 12 1hour pack of Swedish Massages 🎬 8 Giveaways: 24 AMC Movie Tickets Gift Cards Each ticket Donation supports WRK Daily’s community and cultural programs, benefiting:🌞 ETA Olympic Development 🇺🇸 Veterans Mental health 🏡 Winter Park Cross Country 🌳 West Lakeland Diamondbacks 🎓 360 Academy Making A Difference 🌼 Children's Cultural Education Program 📚 Freedom Middle School CHP Families✨ And many more…Don't miss this incredible opportunity to win a year of family fun and contribute to a great cause! 🚀🎟️