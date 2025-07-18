Wrk Daily Inc
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Wrk Daily Inc

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Wrk Daily Inc

Our mission

Wrk Daily Inc empowers communities through impactful initiatives and fundraising efforts. By participating in our events, you support our mission to create positive change and enhance lives, fostering a stronger, more connected community.
Events
Events
Wrk Daily Nonprofit Annual Donation Giveaway 2026
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Wrk Daily Nonprofit Annual Donation Giveaway 2026
Jul 17, 4:00 PM - Dec 31, 8:00 PM HST
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More ways to support us
Wrk Daily Community Celebration
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Wrk Daily Community Celebration
Image Caption🌟 Make an Impact with WRK Daily 501C: 🌱🔆 About WRK Daily 501C:WRK Daily 501C is more than a nonprofit; it's a catalyst for positive change. We're deeply committed to empowering young individuals through diverse programs like mentoring, apprenticeships, fitness, and financial planning. Our initiatives extend to supporting at risk youth, parents, veterans, homeless families,and the elderly, ensuring a comprehensive approach to community enrichment. Your donation and support goes towards creating the right environment for those in need to grow and develop.Videos to watch Veteran Dayhttps://youtu.be/8ci3HcievPM?si=wohfgZX1b4mtX89r">https://youtu.be/8ci3HcievPM?si=wohfgZX1b4mtX89rCommunity Halloween Event https://youtu.be/PCLhzHgKz74?si=n4pFhvhyWv55GBlg">https://youtu.be/PCLhzHgKz74?si=n4pFhvhyWv55GBlgOur Impactful Initiatives:🎉 Community Food Program : Weekly food donation to local schools, community centers, food banks, & low income housing for homeless kids, families, veterans and seniors citizens. 🎉 Community Engagement: Celebrating the community with free family fun events, showcasing community members and local residents who make a great impact on the community they live.Community Giveaway & Celebration Family Fun Days Farm Days Educational CampsBack to School Backpacks & School supplies giveawayBreast Cancer Flowers & Wig Celebration Of Life Giveaway Breast Cancer Celebrity Events Veterans Day Celebration Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner30 Days of Christmas CelebrationToys & Bike GiveawayMothers Day Celebration Fathers Day Celebration 12 Day HBCU College Bus Tour14 Day Culture Educational Tour 🚀 Youth Empowerment: Empowering the youth with inspiring workshops, music clinics, mental health services, mentoring and interactive sessions.👏 Honoring Veterans and the Elderly: Paying tribute to their contributions through inclusive community celebrations.💡 Financial and Career Workshops: Expert-led sessions in financial planning and career development.⭐ Celebrity Involvement: Showcasing performances by renowned artists, bringing inspiration and excitement.🌍 Our Environmental & Animal Conservation Commitment:Dedicated to leaving a healthier, greener planet for future generations.Join us in our mission to inspire, empower, and make a lasting difference! 💚🌐
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🎢🌟 Ultimate Family Adventure: Unlock Endless Fun in Florida & California Parks! 🌴🎡
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🎢🌟 Ultimate Family Adventure: Unlock Endless Fun in Florida & California Parks! 🌴🎡
🎢🌟 Ultimate Family Adventure: Unlock Endless Fun in Florida & California Parks! 🌴🎡Get ready for a thrilling journey with our "🌈 Ultimate Family Adventure" Donation Giveaway! With a chance to create unforgettable memories across the most iconic parks in Florida Georgia and California!🏖️ Florida & California Family Park Experiences:🎫 Season Passes for Four: Dive into a world of fun with access to over 15 amazing parks across Orlando, Tampa, Daytona, and Miami. Enjoy all Disney Parks, Universal Studios, and more!🌉 California & Georgia Thrills: Continue the adventure with passes to Six Flags, Knott's Berry Farm, and California Great America.🎢 Your Pass Includes:Disney Parks, Universal Studios, LEGO Land/Peppa Pig, Sea World, Six Flags,Island H2O, Gatorland, Fun Spot, Nona Adventure Park, Dinosaur World, Orlando Water Sports Complex, Discovery Cove, and more!🎉 Mini Prizes For # Of Donations:800 📺 3 Giveaways: 75inc Tv 1,000📱 5 Giveaways : Disney Plus bundle 3,000💆‍♀️ 5 Giveaways: Pumpkin Trampoline 5,000🎬 5 Giveaways: karaoke Machine 🎤 8,000🎬 5 Giveaways: Electric Bicycle 🚴 or 🛴🎉 Consolation Prizes:📱 12 Giveaways: 1 Year of Phone Service (Mint Mobil)💆‍♀️ 10 Giveaways: 12 1hour pack of Swedish Massages 🎬 8 Giveaways: 24 AMC Movie Tickets Gift Cards Each ticket Donation supports WRK Daily’s community and cultural programs, benefiting:🌞 ETA Olympic Development 🇺🇸 Veterans Mental health 🏡 Winter Park Cross Country 🌳 West Lakeland Diamondbacks 🎓 360 Academy Making A Difference 🌼 Children's Cultural Education Program 📚 Freedom Middle School CHP Families✨ And many more…Don't miss this incredible opportunity to win a year of family fun and contribute to a great cause! 🚀🎟️
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Compassion In Action
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Wrk Daily Inc performance shop
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Wrk Daily Inc performance shop
Wrk Daily Shop gives you the tools you will need in our programs that we run through the nonprofit organization. Buy purchasing your items and things you will need for your success through our chop you get to write off all your expenses as a tax deductible gift 🎁 to your self by taking the steps to invest into your self you also get a great return on your investment.
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Our website

https://wrkdaily.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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