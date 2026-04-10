Yahweh Army Corporation is committed to enhancing the physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing of those in need through outreach programs, relief work, and sharing the hope of Jesus Christ. We aim to transform lives with love and support.
Past events
Past events
Event
Yahweh Army Annual Chains into Change Gala
Apr 10, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1400 S Broad St, Griffith, IN 46319, USA
More ways to support us
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Yahweh Army Merchandise
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Yahweh Army