Yahweh Army Annual Chains into Change Gala

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Name on event signage Printed program listing 2 banquet tickets 2 raffle tickets per guest
Name in printed program Shared signage recognition 4 banquet tickets 4 raffle tickets per guest
Logo on event signage Verbal recognition during program Printed program listing 6 banquet tickets 6 raffle tickets per guest
Top event recognition Logo on all signage & materials Verbal stage recognition Priority seating 8 banquet tickets 8 raffle tickets per guest
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!