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Lady Canes - 2026 Season
Welcome to the Lady Canes! We're looking forward to a great season.You should have also received a player statement. We will be processing our 2026 Spring Season using this site. Please make sure you select the right payment option. If you are choosing a two or three payment option, please select Season Registration Fees. These are due at registration and no later than February 7, 2026.Lady CanesC/O Youth Sports Meta
Welcome to the Lady Canes! We're looking forward to a great season.You should have also received a player statement. We will be processing our 2026 Spring Season using this site. Please make sure you select the right payment option. If you are choosing a two or three payment option, please select Season Registration Fees. These are due at registration and no later than February 7, 2026.Lady CanesC/O Youth Sports Meta
Welcome to our Lady Canes online shop!We'll be using this site to purchase any Lady Canes gear. Once orders are received and ready, I'll be distributing during practice. First order will be placed this week. If you have any questions, please let us know. Shirts will be dry fit or cotton depending on size. Please make sure you complete the Google Lady Canes Apparel form.Thank you,Lady CanesC/O Youth Sports Meta