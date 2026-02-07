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Lady Canes - 2026 Season

Welcome to the Lady Canes! We're looking forward to a great season.You should have also received a player statement. We will be processing our 2026 Spring Season using this site. Please make sure you select the right payment option. If you are choosing a two or three payment option, please select Season Registration Fees. These are due at registration and no later than February 7, 2026.Lady CanesC/O Youth Sports Meta