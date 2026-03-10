Lady Canes Shirts

About this shop
Green dry fit team shirt. If you'd like the jersey on back, select the Jersey number add on.
White dry fit team shirt. If you'd like the jersey on back, select the Jersey number add on.
Green cotton team shirt. Excludes jersey add on. This is for toddler - 4x sizes and excluding youth sizes.
White cotton team shirt. Excludes jersey add on. This is for toddler - 4x sizes and excluding youth sizes.
Please select if you'd like to have your player number on the back of shirt. Cost is per shirt, please make sure you select the right quantity.
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