Youth Sports Meta

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Youth Sports Meta

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Lady Canes Shirts

Green Lady Canes Shirt - Adult & Youth Sizes item
Green Lady Canes Shirt - Adult & Youth Sizes item
Green Lady Canes Shirt - Adult & Youth Sizes
$25

Green dry fit team shirt. If you'd like the jersey on back, select the Jersey number add on.

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White Lady Canes Shirt - Adult & Youth Sizes item
White Lady Canes Shirt - Adult & Youth Sizes item
White Lady Canes Shirt - Adult & Youth Sizes
$25

White dry fit team shirt. If you'd like the jersey on back, select the Jersey number add on.

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Green Lady Canes Shirt - Toddler Sizes
$20

Green cotton team shirt. Excludes jersey add on. This is for toddler - 4x sizes and excluding youth sizes.

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White Lady Canes Shirt- Toddler Sizes
$20

White cotton team shirt. Excludes jersey add on. This is for toddler - 4x sizes and excluding youth sizes.

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Jersey No Add On
$5

Please select if you'd like to have your player number on the back of shirt. Cost is per shirt, please make sure you select the right quantity.

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