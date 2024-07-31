Park Takeover Memberships

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your membership keeps our programs free and your family connected.
Members receive:
• A monthly calendar (digital + printed option)
• Priority access to youth programs & special events
• One complimentary food box delivered monthly
• Free birthday celebration collaboration support
• Transparent impact updates & annual goal tracking
• Safe, welcoming, culturally grounded spaces
• No-cost event participation — always
Valid until March 10, 2027
Partner with Park Takeover as a community sponsor.
Sponsors receive:
• Co-host opportunity
(workshop, activation, or giveaway)
• Event acknowledgment
• Website feature + Newsletter highlight
• Business tagged in one monthly IG post
• One complimentary food box delivered monthly
• Quarterly impact report + donation goal visibility
Your sponsorship helps provide free youth programming, food access and safe community spaces year-round.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!