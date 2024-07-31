Park Takeover Memberships

Park Takeover

Park Takeover Membership
$25

Renews monthly

Your membership keeps our programs free and your family connected.

Members receive:

• A monthly calendar (digital + printed option)

• Priority access to youth programs & special events

• One complimentary food box delivered monthly

• Free birthday celebration collaboration support

• Transparent impact updates & annual goal tracking

• Safe, welcoming, culturally grounded spaces

• No-cost event participation — always

Community Sponsor
$250

Valid until March 10, 2027

Partner with Park Takeover as a community sponsor.

Sponsors receive:

• Co-host opportunity

(workshop, activation, or giveaway)

• Event acknowledgment

• Website feature + Newsletter highlight

• Business tagged in one monthly IG post

• One complimentary food box delivered monthly

• Quarterly impact report + donation goal visibility


Your sponsorship helps provide free youth programming, food access and safe community spaces year-round.

