10 Years, 10 Stories: An ICA Afternoon Tea Experience

About this event
Join us for a beautiful afternoon tea experience honoring 10 years of International Child Advancement. Your ticket includes tea tastings, tea sandwiches, desserts, and an inspiring program featuring stories of impact.
Share the experience with someone special. This ticket admits two guests to enjoy an afternoon of tea tastings, light fare, and stories celebrating the people and partnerships that have shaped ICA’s journey.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!