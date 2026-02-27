International Child Advancement

Hosted by

International Child Advancement

About this event

10 Years, 10 Stories: An ICA Afternoon Tea Experience

799 Seneca St Suite A

Buffalo, NY 14210, USA

General Admission - Individual
$65

Join us for a beautiful afternoon tea experience honoring 10 years of International Child Advancement. Your ticket includes tea tastings, tea sandwiches, desserts, and an inspiring program featuring stories of impact.

General Admission - Two Guests
$120
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Share the experience with someone special. This ticket admits two guests to enjoy an afternoon of tea tastings, light fare, and stories celebrating the people and partnerships that have shaped ICA’s journey.

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