International Child Advancement

Donation

Support a Teacher, Transform Lives

This school year, 2025–2026, we're proud to partner with GUAOA Orphanage in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, to launch a new learning center for children in kindergarten through 2nd grade. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where schooling is fee-based and conflict disrupts access, this initiative gives orphans the chance to receive the foundational learning every child deserves.Children in K–2 who are not paired with an ICA educational sponsor will be placed in these classrooms, each led by a dedicated teacher. To honor their commitment, ICA and GUAUA Orphanage will provide monthly compensation of $80 per teacher, helping ensure they can continue teaching during a time when widespread unemployment and instability have made income opportunities scarce.Though small by U.S. standards, this monthly support is deeply impactful in eastern DRC, where the average teacher earns around $100 per month (source: Labour Solidarity, 2025). It provides job security and stability, allowing teachers to feed their families, cover essential needs, and remain devoted to educating children living in the midst of conflict.Thanks to this partnership, orphans who might otherwise be excluded from the classroom will have the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream—proof that even modest investments in education can create lasting change.Please consider contributing today to help sustain their mission and transform young lives.Teacher Spotlight: During the 2024-2025, we supported one teacher by the name of Esther Banyere Lwanda. She taught a group of 27 kindergarten students at GUAOA Orphanage. She is a seasoned educator with 29 years of experience, is bringing hope and opportunity to unsponsored children at GUAOA orphanage in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. From Monday to Friday, she tirelessly taught these children how to read and write, offering them the tools to break the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future. Despite her incredible impact, all Lwanda asked for was a modest $80 per month to cover her essential needs, including transportation and food. Your support can empower Lwanda and other teachers at the orphanage to continue this life-changing work. Learn more: Empowering Young Minds: Lwanda Banyere Esther’s Mission to Educate Orphans