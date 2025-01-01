International Child Advancement
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International Child Advancement

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International Child Advancement

Our mission

International Child Advancement empowers orphans and underserved children to become self-sufficient through education, economic empowerment, and mentorship.
Events
Events
10 Years, 10 Stories: An ICA Afternoon Tea Experience
Event
10 Years, 10 Stories: An ICA Afternoon Tea Experience
Jul 18, 12:00 - 2:30 PM EDT
799 Seneca St Suite A, Buffalo, NY 14210, USA
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Program Ads | 10 Years, 10 Stories: An Afternoon Tea Experience
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Program Ads | 10 Years, 10 Stories: An Afternoon Tea Experience
Jul 18, 12:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
799 Seneca St Suite A, Buffalo, NY 14210, USA
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More ways to support us
Gift a Meal
Donation
Gift a Meal
Our Gift a Meal campaign helps ensure that children living in poverty in Buffalo, NY and orphans in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) don’t go hungry and can receive consistent, nutritious meals.Support Children in Buffalo, NYIn Buffalo, the average cost of a meal is $4.20. A monthly gift of $10 can help provide two to three nutritious meals for a child living in one of the most food-insecure regions in New York State. With roughly 40–46% of Buffalo's children living in poverty and one in five facing food insecurity, your monthly gift of $10 helps fill critical gaps for families working hard to meet basic needs.Every $2 Feeds a Child for a Day in the DRCYour impact also extends to children in the DRC, where food insecurity is a daily reality. An estimated 26 million people face acute food insecurity, including 14 million children experiencing crisis levels of hunger.At the orphanage we support, children typically receive two simple meals a day—a cup of porridge with a beignet, then rice with beans for dinner. On more difficult days, they eat only once—a cup of porridge. A contribution of $2 can feed a child for an entire day, $10 can feed 5 children for a day or one child for 5 days.Make an Impact TodayYour monthly gift of $10 can change lives—one meal, one child, one family at a time. Sign up today to Gift a Meal and help ensure children in Buffalo and the DRC have reliable access to nutritious food this holiday season and beyond.Data Sources: Food Insecurity among the Overall Population in New YorkDiNapoli Report Examines Troubling Child Poverty TrendsDemocratic Republic of the Congo: over 26 million people in the DRC experiencing high levels of acute food insecurityDRC: NUMBER OF CHILDREN FACING SEVERE HUNGER SET TO SURGE BY 20% AS CONFLICT DRIVES THOUSANDS FROM THEIR HOMES
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Join ICA in Empowering Goma’s Youth #CongoPledge
Donation
Join ICA in Empowering Goma’s Youth #CongoPledge
Who we areInternational Child Advancement mission is to empower orphans and underserved youth to become self-sufficient through education, vocational training, and mentoring. ICA supports an orphanage in Goma, DRC named Groupe Uni pour Aider les Enfants Abandones (GUAOA). We take a sustainable approach by providing shelter, education, economic empowerment, and mentorship to help children, impacted by Congo wars, thrive. We create opportunities for these children to build self-sufficient futures, reduce vulnerability, and strengthen resilience in the face of adversity.Here’s how your donation will help:Equitable access to education: Fund underserved youth's tuition expenses so they can complete their education including K-12 and university. See our success stories here (middle of page): DR Congo - GUAOA Orphanage | ICA.Food Security: Help fight child hunger by providing essential meals to support their health, well-being, and academic success. Spotlight story: Nourishing Hope: Food for Orphans.Vocational Training: Support skills training by funding essential equipment like computers and sewing machines, empowering youth with practical job skills. Learn about our programs: Vocational Training | ICA.Library Completion: Help us finish building a library at the DRC orphanage, providing children with a vital space for reading and study. Learn more: Western New York Schools Bring the Joy of Reading to Congo Kids!Thank you for joining us in creating lasting change. Together, we’re opening doors to education, skills, and hope for a brighter future!Important Information: Your contribution will be used to support the following: Orphans in the Democratic Republic of Congo - housing, food, tuition, uniforms, school supplies, vocational training.Information on New York charitable organizations can be found on the New York Attorney General's website (https://www.charitiesnys.com/) or by contacting (212) 416-8401.You can request a copy of our most recently filed financial report from the Charities Bureau Registry on the New York Attorney General's website (https://www.charitiesnys.com/) or by contacting us: International Child Advancement P.O. Box 1788 Amherst, NY 14226New York State Attorney General Department of Law Charities Bureau 28 Liberty Street New York, NY 10005
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Support a Teacher, Transform Lives
Donation
Support a Teacher, Transform Lives
This school year, 2025–2026, we're proud to partner with GUAOA Orphanage in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, to launch a new learning center for children in kindergarten through 2nd grade. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where schooling is fee-based and conflict disrupts access, this initiative gives orphans the chance to receive the foundational learning every child deserves.Children in K–2 who are not paired with an ICA educational sponsor will be placed in these classrooms, each led by a dedicated teacher. To honor their commitment, ICA and GUAUA Orphanage will provide monthly compensation of $80 per teacher, helping ensure they can continue teaching during a time when widespread unemployment and instability have made income opportunities scarce.Though small by U.S. standards, this monthly support is deeply impactful in eastern DRC, where the average teacher earns around $100 per month (source: Labour Solidarity, 2025). It provides job security and stability, allowing teachers to feed their families, cover essential needs, and remain devoted to educating children living in the midst of conflict.Thanks to this partnership, orphans who might otherwise be excluded from the classroom will have the opportunity to learn, grow, and dream—proof that even modest investments in education can create lasting change.Please consider contributing today to help sustain their mission and transform young lives.Teacher Spotlight: During the 2024-2025, we supported one teacher by the name of Esther Banyere Lwanda. She taught a group of 27 kindergarten students at GUAOA Orphanage. She is a seasoned educator with 29 years of experience, is bringing hope and opportunity to unsponsored children at GUAOA orphanage in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. From Monday to Friday, she tirelessly taught these children how to read and write, offering them the tools to break the cycle of poverty and build a brighter future. Despite her incredible impact, all Lwanda asked for was a modest $80 per month to cover her essential needs, including transportation and food. Your support can empower Lwanda and other teachers at the orphanage to continue this life-changing work. Learn more: Empowering Young Minds: Lwanda Banyere Esther’s Mission to Educate Orphans
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Our website

https://www.childadvancement.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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