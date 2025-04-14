102d Infantry Regiment Association Merchandise

102d Infantry Regiment Association Inc

Polo item
Polo
$40
Black polo with embroidered unit crest. Sizes available are M, L, and XL. Additional Shipping charges apply.
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$25
Coyote Brown moisture wicking t-shirts (short sleeve) These are the t-shirts everyone wants! Small unit crest front of shirt over heart; large unit patch design (86th IBCT) on reverse. May be worn with OCP duty uniform.
Nalgene bottle item
Nalgene bottle
$20
32 ounce wide mouth Nalgene bottle. Available in two styles: plain green or camo. Bottles feature large unit patch (86th IBCT) sticker. Great addition to your kit to show off your unit pride!
102 INF Flask item
102 INF Flask
$25
A must. Perfect for bug juice, water, or your favorite hydration. Perfect for golfing, off duty hiking, and all manner of retirement events. Scientifically proven to support long-term relationships.
102 INF Flask - Golf Outing Special item
102 INF Flask - Golf Outing Special
$35
Special Edition for the 2nd Annual Social. While Supplies Last!
102 Golf Balls 3pk item
102 Golf Balls 3pk
$15
Show off your balls. Custom 102nd Infantry Supersoft Calloway. Get them while they last.
Lapel pin - mini DUI item
Lapel pin - mini DUI
$5
This rectangular lapel pin is a miniature of the distinctive unit insignia. Suitable for wear on a suit jacket or as a tie tack. Priced right at only $5.
Lapel pin - Regimental crest item
Lapel pin - Regimental crest
$5
This circular lapel pin features the Regimental Coat of Arms. It is a handsome pin that will stand out on a suit jacket or as a tie tack. Priced right at only $5.
Poker Chip item
Poker Chip
$5
Show your SGT Stubby fan colors with this commemorative 102nd Infantry Regiment Association Poker Chip. Made special for the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Regiment. Makes a great challenge coin or golf ball marker.
50/50 Raffle - Individual tickets item
50/50 Raffle - Individual tickets
$2
Individual Tickets - go ahead but you are better off with the Arm's Length!
50/50 Raffle - Arm's Length item
50/50 Raffle - Arm's Length
$20
Best Value! (Give it Back! Give it Back! Give it Back!)
Basket Raffle - Individual Tickets item
Basket Raffle - Individual Tickets
$2
When you're on a budget and feeling lucky!
Basket Raffle - Arm's Length item
Basket Raffle - Arm's Length
$20
Because you play the odds!
