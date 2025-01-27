Awakening Grace Foundation
10th Anniversary Gala
908 8th St SE
Orange City, IA 51041, USA
Single Ticket
$30
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Table Sponsor
$200
groupTicketCaption
This reserves a full table (8 tickets) at a discounted price.
This reserves a full table (8 tickets) at a discounted price.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout