Awakening Grace Foundation
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Awakening Grace Foundation

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Awakening Grace Foundation

Our mission

Awakening Grace Foundation provides compassionate support to families grieving the loss of a baby, offering resources and support.
Past events
Past events
Awakening Grace Healing Rain 2026 Gala
Event
Awakening Grace Healing Rain 2026 Gala
Apr 10, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
908 8th St SE, Orange City, IA 51041, USA
Egg My Yard '26 Awakening Grace Fundraiser
Event
Egg My Yard '26 Awakening Grace Fundraiser
Apr 4, 5:00 - 11:55 PM CDT
2025 Long Distance Awakening Grace 5K Remembrance Color Fun Run
Event
2025 Long Distance Awakening Grace 5K Remembrance Color Fun Run
Oct 4, 8:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
2025 5K Remembrance Color Fun Run - Sheldon, IA
Event
2025 5K Remembrance Color Fun Run - Sheldon, IA
Oct 4, 8:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
600 College Dr, Sheldon, IA 51201, USA
2025 5K Remembrance Color Fun Run - Oskaloosa, IA
Event
2025 5K Remembrance Color Fun Run - Oskaloosa, IA
Oct 4, 8:00 - 11:00 AM CDT
1521 Green St, Oskaloosa, IA 52577, USA
10th Anniversary Gala
Event
10th Anniversary Gala
Apr 11, 6:00 - 10:00 PM CDT
908 8th St SE, Orange City, IA 51041, USA
More ways to support us
Donate To Awakening Grace
Donation
Donate To Awakening Grace
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟At Awakening Grace , we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time helps us to provide support to grieving families in our communities. Together, we can help families grieve bravely, heal gently and remember boldly. It is because of generous donors like you that we are able to continue to serve families who have lost a child during pregnancy and infancy. We could not continue without your generous support! How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our organization with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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