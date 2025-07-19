Divine Concept Group

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Divine Concept Group

About this event

12 Tribes of Israel Legacy Man - Uganda School Fundraiser- 2025

Legacy Wall Honors - $300 item
Legacy Wall Honors - $300
$300

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


This tax-deductible donation fully

BONUS RECOGNITION FOR LEGACY WALL DONORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, Legacy Wall sponsors will receive:

🏫 Name Recognition – Your name, organization, or group name will be proudly displayed on the building Legacy Wall in Uganda as a lasting tribute to your impact.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.


Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.

Seed Supporter - $100 item
Seed Supporter - $100
$100

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


One-time donation to help reach the goal!! If this is in support if a particular Legacy Man - you will be able to indicate their name before you check out.


Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.

Friend of the Vision $50 Donor item
Friend of the Vision $50 Donor
$50

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


One-time donation to help reach the goal!! If this is in support if a particular Legacy Man - you will be able to indicate their name before you check out.


Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.

Helping Hand- $25 Donor item
Helping Hand- $25 Donor
$25

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


One-time donation to help reach the goal!! If this is in support if a particular Legacy Man - you will be able to indicate their name before you check out.


One-time

Builders Circle Sponsor– $1,000 Sponsorship Ticket item
Builders Circle Sponsor– $1,000 Sponsorship Ticket
$1,000

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


Make a lasting impact by helping to build a classroom!
Your generous donation of $1,000 will significantly fund 1/3 of a school building, providing a safe, permanent learning space for up to 45 children in Kampala, Byumba Village, Uganda.

✔ Perfect for individuals, organizations, or groups of friends looking to make a collective difference
✔ Your gift creates access to education and opportunity for future generations

Be part of building hope—brick by brick, child by child.


BONUS RECOGNITION FOR BUILDING SPONSORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, sponsors will receive:

🏫 Legacy Wall Honors – Your name, organization, or group name will be proudly displayed on the school Legacy Wall as a lasting tribute to your impact.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.


Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.

Classroom Pillar Sponsor– $1,500 Sponsorship Ticket item
Classroom Pillar Sponsor– $1,500 Sponsorship Ticket
$1,500

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


Make a lasting impact by sponsoring a classroom!
Your generous donation of $1,500 will fund half of a school building, providing a safe, permanent learning space for up to 45 children in Kampala, Byumba Village, Uganda.

✔ Perfect for individuals, organizations, or groups of friends looking to make a collective difference
✔ Your gift creates access to education and opportunity for future generations

Be part of building hope—brick by brick, child by child.


BONUS RECOGNITION FOR BUILDING SPONSORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, sponsors will receive:

🏫 Naming Opportunity – Your name, organization, or group name will be proudly displayed on the school Legacy Wall as a lasting tribute to your impact. In addition, the first 15 to sponsor on this level will be honored with naming rights to decide the name of the classroom you build- Name subject to approval based on the proposed honoree's alignment with God’s Will Academy’s values & moral standards.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.


Custom donation amounts can be entered during checkout.

Visionary Sponsor – $3200 Full Sponsorship Ticket item
Visionary Sponsor – $3200 Full Sponsorship Ticket
$3,200

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


This tax-deductible donation fully funds the construction and furnishing of an entire school building, creating a permanent, life-changing learning space for children in need in Kampala, Byumba Village Uganda.

🎉 Special recognition will be given to sponsors who make this extraordinary impact.


✔ Ideal for businesses, faith-based groups, or circles of friends who want to make a lasting difference
✔ Your gift helps shape the future for generations of students

Leave a legacy of education, hope, and transformation.


BONUS RECOGNITION FOR BUILDING SPONSORS
As a thank-you for your generous gift, sponsors will receive:

🏫 Naming Opportunities – Your name, organization, or group name, photo, and bio will be proudly displayed on the building Legacy Wall as a lasting tribute to your impact. In addition, the first 13 to sponsor on this level will be honored with naming rights for the building you build, name subject to approval based on proposed honorees' alignment with God’s Will Academy’s values & moral standards.
📜 Personalized Certificate of Sponsorship – A beautifully designed certificate suitable for framing to commemorate your contribution.

Pre-Order: 12 Tribes Legacy DIGITAL Souvenir Journal item
Pre-Order: 12 Tribes Legacy DIGITAL Souvenir Journal
$25

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


Capture the memories and meaning of this powerful event with our beautifully designed Souvenir Journal, filled with highlights, honoree features, photos, Random Legacy Moments from event guests, and acknowledgments.

📘 Digital Edition – $25
Receive a downloadable version of the journal, perfect for viewing on your device or sharing with friends and family.

🗓️ All journals will be available for digital access by Christmas Eve (December 24th) – just in time for a heartfelt gift or personal reflection.

Pre-order now and preserve the legacy!

Pre-Order: 12 Tribes Legacy PRINTED Souvenir Journal item
Pre-Order: 12 Tribes Legacy PRINTED Souvenir Journal
$55

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


Capture the memories and meaning of this powerful event with our beautifully designed Souvenir Journal, filled with highlights, honoree features, photos, and acknowledgments.

📕 Printed Edition – $55
Receive a high-quality, professionally printed keepsake delivered to your doorstep.

🗓️ All journals will be shipped in time for Christmas Eve (December 24th) – just in time for a heartfelt gift or personal reflection.

Pre-order now and preserve the legacy!

Global IMPACT T-Shirt Fundraiser item
Global IMPACT T-Shirt Fundraiser
$30

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


Black -This T-shirt helped build a classroom in Byumba Village, Uganda.
Donors who support The DCG Global IMPACT T-Shirt Fundraiser will receive a tax-deductible receipt for their contribution, minus the base cost of the shirt, as the value of goods and services cannot be claimed on taxes. T-shirt orders will be fulfilled in November. Shipping is additional- see shipping ticket.

Shipping & Handling - for T-shirt orders requiring mailing
$7

Shipping per shirt ordered.
Enter N/A in the box below - this duplicate window is a technical error- we are working to have it removed.

💼 Business & Organization - Full Page Ads item
💼 Business & Organization - Full Page Ads
$200

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


💼 Business & Organization Ads

  • Full Page Ad – $200
  • 8.5" x 11"
    Showcase your business or organization with a full-color ad and message of support.



Sponsor Ads & Tribute Pages – Souvenir Journal Opportunities

Honor a Legacy Man, promote your business, or celebrate a loved one by reserving space in the 12 Tribes Legacy Souvenir Journal. Your support helps further our fundraising efforts while leaving a lasting impression.


Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
All payments and camera-ready ad or tribute submissions must be emailed to [email protected] by November 15th.

✔ Accepted file formats: JPG, PNG, Word Doc, or flattened PDF
✔ Be sure to include the name of the person or organization being recognized
✔ Need help with design? Let us know in your email—we’re happy to assist!

Please ensure your ad is high resolution and ready to print. Ads not received by the deadline may be excluded from the journal.

💼 Business & Organization - Half Page Ad item
💼 Business & Organization - Half Page Ad
$125


*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.

💼 Business & Organization Ads

  • Half Page Ad – $125
  • 8.5" x 5.5"
    Promote your work or mission with a smaller display and shoutout.

Sponsor Ads & Tribute Pages – Souvenir Journal Opportunities

Honor a Legacy Man, promote your business, or celebrate a loved one by reserving space in the 12 Tribes Legacy Souvenir Journal. Your support helps further our fundraising efforts while leaving a lasting impression.


Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
All payments and camera-ready ad or tribute submissions must be emailed to [email protected] by November 15th.

✔ Accepted file formats: JPG, PNG, Word Doc, or flattened PDF
✔ Be sure to include the name of the person or organization being recognized
✔ Need help with design? Let us know in your email—we’re happy to assist!

Please ensure your ad is high resolution and ready to print. Ads not received by the deadline may be excluded from the journal.

💼 Business & Organization - Quarter Page Ad item
💼 Business & Organization - Quarter Page Ad
$75

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.

💼 Business & Organization Ads

  • Quarter Page Ad – $75
  • 4.25" x 5.5"
    Perfect for small businesses, community groups, or individuals.

Sponsor Ads & Tribute Pages – Souvenir Journal Opportunities

Honor a Legacy Man, promote your business, or celebrate a loved one by reserving space in the 12 Tribes Legacy Souvenir Journal. Your support helps further our fundraising efforts while leaving a lasting impression.


Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
All payments and camera-ready ad or tribute submissions must be emailed to [email protected] by November 15th.

✔ Accepted file formats: JPG, PNG, Word Doc, or flattened PDF
✔ Be sure to include the name of the person or organization being recognized
✔ Need help with design? Let us know in your email—we’re happy to assist!

Please ensure your ad is high resolution and ready to print. Ads not received by the deadline may be excluded from the journal.

🌟 Personal Tributes - Full Page item
🌟 Personal Tributes - Full Page
$150

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


🌟 Personal Tributes

  • Full Page Tribute – $150
  • 8.5" x 11"
    Celebrate a Legacy Man, loved one, or share a heartfelt message of inspiration.

Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
All payments and camera-ready ad or tribute submissions must be emailed to [email protected] by November 15th.

✔ Accepted file formats: JPG, PNG, Word Doc, or flattened PDF
✔ Be sure to include the name of the person or organization being recognized
✔ Need help with design? Let us know in your email—we’re happy to assist!

Please ensure your ad is high resolution and ready to print. Ads not received by the deadline may be excluded from the journal.

🌟 Personal Tributes - Half Page item
🌟 Personal Tributes - Half Page
$100


*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.

🌟 Personal Tributes

  • Half Page Tribute – $100
  • 8.5" x 5.5"
    Recognize someone special with a warm message or short story of impact.

Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
All payments and camera-ready ad or tribute submissions must be emailed to [email protected] by November 15th.

✔ Accepted file formats: JPG, PNG, Word Doc, or flattened PDF
✔ Be sure to include the name of the person or organization being recognized
✔ Need help with design? Let us know in your email—we’re happy to assist!

Please ensure your ad is high resolution and ready to print. Ads not received by the deadline may be excluded from the journal.

🌟 Personal Tributes - Supporter Name Listing item
🌟 Personal Tributes - Supporter Name Listing
$40

*IMPORTANT NOTE WHEN YOU GIVE: Change the platforms additional suggested donation to zero at check out if you do not wish to give the platform the optional processing donation.


🌟 Personal Tributes

  • Name Listing – $40
    Include your name or your family's name in the “Supporter Scroll” section of the journal.

Souvenir Journal Ads & Tributes
All payments and camera-ready ad or tribute submissions must be emailed to [email protected] by November 15th.

✔ Accepted file formats: JPG, PNG, Word Doc, or flattened PDF
✔ Be sure to include the name of the person or organization being recognized
✔ Need help with design? Let us know in your email—we’re happy to assist!

Please ensure your ad is high resolution and ready to print. Ads not received by the deadline may be excluded from the journal.

Share Your Legacy Moment ✨
Free

Share Your Legacy Moment

For 12 Tribes participants and attendees of the event.


Submit your write-up by pasting your Legacy statement in the response field for the Legacy Moment question upon checkout.


Help us celebrate lives of purpose, impact, and inspiration!

We invite you to share a Legacy Moment—a short reflection honoring someone who has left a meaningful mark in your life or community. Your submission may be selected for publication in our Souvenir Journal or featured on our social media platforms as part of the 12 Tribes of Israel Brotherhood Challenge & Legacy Wall Campaign.

📝 What is a Legacy Moment?

A Legacy Moment is a brief, heartfelt reflection that:

  • Honors someone who has inspired you or made a lasting difference
  • Shares a powerful memory, value, or lesson passed on
  • Celebrates the spirit of giving, service, faith, or leadership

📏 Guidelines:

  • 100–150 words maximum
  • Should be original, respectful, and meaningful
  • May be written in honor, in memory, or in celebration of someone’s life or legacy
  • You may include your name and relationship to the person (optional)

📣 Selected Legacy Moments:

  • Random submissions will be featured in our printed Souvenir Journal at the event
  • Others may be shared on our social media platforms leading up to and following the event

📅 Submission Deadline: November 15, 2025

🔗 Submit Your Legacy Moment Today!

Use the form below or scan the QR code at the event to submit your reflection.

Let your words help build a wall of legacy that will uplift, inspire, and remind us all of the power of a life well lived.

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