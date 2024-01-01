Pedal Power Raffle

Rev up your support for our high school with our exciting bike raffle! You could be the lucky winner of an innovative REI Co-op e-bike, perfect for modern commuting and eco-friendly adventures, or a classic vintage Schwinn bike with timeless style. Participation could win you a new ride and help raise funds for DSISD students.





READ MORE HERE for details and bike photos!





We will only be selling 500 tickets for the e-bike raffle. Don't miss out; purchase your tickets today!





Co-op Cycles Generation e1.1 Electric Bike - value: $1499.00













Vintage Schwinn bicycle - estimated value: $200.00





Winners' names will be drawn on September 21 at DSISD's first Community Bingo Night from 6-8pm at the school. You do not need to be present to win, but it would be exciting!





Please note that we can not ship the bikes. Winners will need to arrange for pickup in Central Denver. Thank you!