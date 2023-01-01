2023-2024 Banquet

We are excited to invite you to the Winter Springs High School 2023-2024 season football banquet, where we will come together to celebrate the hard work of our football players. This event promises to be a memorable evening filled with fun, awards, and a sense of community.

🌟 Highlights of the Evening 🌟

Player Recognition: Each football player, along with one accompanying adult, will be admitted free of charge to celebrate their remarkable contributions to our team.

Delicious Dinner: Enjoy a delectable buffet-style dinner that will cater to all tastes and preferences.

Awards Ceremony: Witness the recognition of our players sportsmanship and teamwork.

💼 Admission Details 💼

Football Players: Each player is entitled to bring one adult guest for free.

Additional Guests: For all other attendees who wish to join us, tickets are available for $30 per person.

Dress code: please dress in neat, presentable clothing , such as collared shirts and slacks. Ripped jeans, T-shirts and athletic wear are not suitable for this event.





🎟️ How to Purchase Tickets 🎟️To secure your place at this memorable event, please purchase your tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased via this web address https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/1270e829-7b19-43ca-9707-58c6b337284a

Tickets are necessary to enter the event.

When making your purchase, Zeffy will automactillay add 17% to your fee, you do have the option to remove this fee. Zeffy is a free platform for us to utilize and does not charge the program any fees, this additional fee is supporting Zeffy not the football program.





We look forward to seeing you at our Football Banquet and coming together as a community to celebrate the achievements and dedication of our players. It's a night you won't want to miss!





Let's make this a night to remember, both on and off the field! 🎉🏈