12th Angelversary Bowling Fundraiser!!

About this event
Price includes 2 games & shoes, and every bowler will receive a complimentary VIP membership to Travel Set Go ($199 Value) which enables you to receive substantial discounts on hotels, condominiums and cruises. Travel Set Go is a world‐class discount travel service provider that guarantees that they have the lowest prices or they will refund you 110% of the difference.
You Can Start Saving on Travel Immediately!
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