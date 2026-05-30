18th C Creole Costuming in New Orleans

About this event
Women of the French Quarter Tour — walking tour that peels back the layers of lace and legend to reveal the fiercely complex women ( i.e. Olympe Boisse) who shaped the heart of New Orleans.
The Historic New Orleans Collection — Join us for a private viewing of 18th-century textiles, portraiture, and artifacts of Creole Louisiana.
Exclusive Private 18th-Century Champagne Reception in the French Quarter
Le Musée de F.P.C. — Join us for a moving encounter with the legacy of Free People of Color.
Shadows Walking Tour (in 18th C Costume) — join us in learning about Creole history in the footsteps of those who came before us on this tour exploring the silenced, the wronged, and the forgotten.
Currents of the River Walking Tour — walk with us as we follow the river's winding wake from the First People, to the French settlers, to the enslaved Africans who labored and resisted along the docks, to the Great Flood and Hurricane Katrina.
18th C Farewell Soirée — Wear your finest 18th-century clothing and join us in the elegantly appointed Queen's Room at Brennan's in the French Quarter, where we will gather for dinner, music, drinks, games, and one last night of historical joie de vivre!
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