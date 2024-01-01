Muslim Market Day Vendor's Ticket

VENDING IS OUTDOORS

CHAIRS WILL BE PROVIDED FOR VENDORS

ACCESSIBLE RESTROOMS

RULES & REGULATIONS

Ground Rules: For Vendors and Attendees

NO NON-HALAL PRODUCTS brought or sold on MASJID PROPERTY

NO IMMODEST DRESS

NO SMOKING/VAPING

NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

NO MUSIC / PLAYING AUDIO

NO LITTERING -PACKAGING/PLASTICS/PAPER ON THE GROUND

ALL LITTER MUST BE REMOVED





* IIS & THE MASJID/ORGANIZERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO CONFISCATE ANY VENDOR PROPERTY OR HAVE YOU REMOVED AT THEIR DISCRETION*

*LIMITED VENDING SPACE AVAILABLE. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED

Please register as soon as possible to ensure your space.





1. The Vending Fee is $50. This entitles you to one 10 x 10 vending space

2. Vending Fee is due by Sunday, April 7,2024.

3. Set-up begins at 10:00 am on the day of the event. Vending closes at 6:00 pm SHARP. Vending areas should be completely broken down & packed by 7:00 pm

4. You are entitled to Vend at any time EXCEPT during Prayer Times.

5. IIS & the Masjid/Organizers have the right to refuse the sale of undesirable items.

6. Vendors are NOT allowed to sell food at this event. (Specialty Drinks & Dessert sales are permitted)

7. Location:1105 Concord Ave, Chester, PA, 19013

Parking will be at the back of the masjid & vending set up will take place in the front.

8. Fees are paid through ZEFFY --> https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/1d1e760c-d091-4096-a4da-d8c728acf747





**ZEFFY payment must have the first and last name that matches your vending form.**



