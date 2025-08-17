20 Capacity Building Mini Grants

About this shop
These grants are designed to provide essential funding and support to small non-profits like yours. With grant links, detailed criteria, and flexible deadlines, you can easily apply for some of these grants year-round. This introductory price of $49.99 is a cost-effective solution with a high potential for a quick return on your investment. The digital e-book file will be included with your payment confirmation email.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!