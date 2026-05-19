2025-2026 Annual Meeting

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy access to Capital Area United Way’s Annual Meeting with open seating. This ticket provides admission to the event, including the program, impact highlights, and recognition of community partners.
Open seating allows guests to choose their seats upon arrival while connecting with fellow supporters, volunteers, and leaders committed to making a difference in our region.
Reserve a table for 10 and experience the Annual Meeting together. This option guarantees preferred, reserved seating for your group, making it ideal for companies, teams, or friends who want to attend as a unit.
Enjoy the program alongside your guests while celebrating the collective impact of Capital Area United Way and the power of coming together to strengthen our community.
Two tickets to Annual Meeting - one for you, one for a buddy!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!