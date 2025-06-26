Academy ISD Education Foundation

Hosted by

Academy ISD Education Foundation

About this event

2025 AEF Clay Shoot Sponsorship and Registration

14757 I-35

Troy, TX 76579, USA

Queen Bee Sponsorship-$4000
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

SOLD OUT


(2) 4-man teams,
Acknowledgement as presenting major sponsor on all media,
Prominent event recognition and sign placement,
Logo on event banner,
Station "Hive" sign,
Event and media recognition

Worker Bee Sponsorship-$2500
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(2) 4-man teams
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition

Drone Bee Sponsorship-$1250
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

(1) 4-man team
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition

Drink Sponsor-$750
$750

1 shooter
Station "Hive" sign

Station "Hive" sign-$500
$500

1 shooter
Station "Hive" sign

Team Registration-$500
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 man team

Individual Registration-$125
$125

One Individual Registration

Mulligan- $20
$20

Mulligans $20 each. 1 purchase is 2 mulligans per person.

MAX 4 purchases per team.
Mulligans are non-transferrable.

Flurry- $40
$40

Flurry is $40 for a team of 2 players. You can shoot as many flurry rounds as you want. The winning team will receive $5 per flurry. (Example: If there are 30 flurries bought, the winning team takes $150). If there is a tie, the winning teams split the pot.

Gun Card Deck Raffle- $20
$20

We will raffle a Tri-Star Setter shotgun by selling a deck of cards per gun at $20 per card. You can buy as many cards as you’d like. Winner will need to contact Weber’s personnel to take possession of shotgun.

Basket Raffle- $20
$20

We have various baskets to be raffled off. $20 buys you 5 tickets.

Bow fishing auction
$1,200
Dove Duck Auction
$650
All about stripes fishing auction
$850

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!