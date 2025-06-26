2025 AEF Clay Shoot Sponsorship and Registration

Hosted by
About this event
SOLD OUT
(2) 4-man teams,
Acknowledgement as presenting major sponsor on all media,
Prominent event recognition and sign placement,
Logo on event banner,
Station "Hive" sign,
Event and media recognition
(2) 4-man teams
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
(1) 4-man team
Logo on event banner
Station "Hive" sign
Event and media recognition
1 shooter
Station "Hive" sign
1 shooter
Station "Hive" sign
4 man team
One Individual Registration
Mulligans $20 each. 1 purchase is 2 mulligans per person.
MAX 4 purchases per team.
Mulligans are non-transferrable.
Flurry is $40 for a team of 2 players. You can shoot as many flurry rounds as you want. The winning team will receive $5 per flurry. (Example: If there are 30 flurries bought, the winning team takes $150). If there is a tie, the winning teams split the pot.
We will raffle a Tri-Star Setter shotgun by selling a deck of cards per gun at $20 per card. You can buy as many cards as you’d like. Winner will need to contact Weber’s personnel to take possession of shotgun.
We have various baskets to be raffled off. $20 buys you 5 tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!