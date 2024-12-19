United Parents

Hosted by

United Parents

About this event

2025 Carnaval Sponsorships

4880 Colt St

Ventura, CA 93003, USA

Carnaval Champion
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
* Premium logo placement on event materials, including event signage, program and social media. * 8 VIP tickets with exclusive seating near the main stage. * Recognition during opening and closing speeches. * Opportunity to have a branded booth or table at the event. * A dedicated post event spotlight on United Parents' social media, showcasing your partnership and impact. * Option for brief speaking moment or video spot to introduce your company.
Copacabana Patron
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
* Logo placement on program, signage, and social media. * 6 tickets with preferred seating. * Verbal recognition during the event's main speeches. * Special mention in United Parents' newsletter with a focus on your impact.
Samba Supporter
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
* Logo featured on the program and select signage. * 4 tickets with prime seating. * Recognition on social media leading up to and after the event. * Name mentioned in the event program as a special sponsor.
Bossa Nova Benefactor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
* Logo on the program and select social media posts. * 2 Tickets to the event. * Recognition on the program as a valued contributor. * Thank you shout out on social media following the event.
Friend of the Amazon
$500
* Name listed on the program as an event supporter. * 1 ticket * Group Thank You mention on social media.
Food Sponsor
$2,500
What it Covers: Heavy appetizers and catering. Goal: $2500 *Full sponsors receive logo placement on food station signage and menu cards, with mentions during the food introduction. *Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials. *Social media recognition with event photos. *2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
What it Covers: Live samba band, dancers, or capoeira performance. Goal: $1500.00 *Full Sponsor Logo placement on stage signage and mentions during performances. *Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials. *Social media recognition with performer highlights. *2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
Spoil Our Staff Sponsor
$1,500
What it Covers: Subsidizing event tickets for employees to attend. Goal $1500 *Full sponsors are recognized as "Community Builder" sponsors with program mentions and logo in the "Special Thanks" section. *Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials. *2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
Drink Sponsor
$1,500
What it Covers: Alcoholic drinks for guests (1 per guest). Goal: $1500.00 *Full sponsors receive logo placement on bar signage and can name a cocktail (e.g., “The [Sponsor Name] Sparkler”). *Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials. *Recognition during the toast or cheers moment. *2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
Decor Sponsor
$1,000
What it Covers: Event decorations, tables. Goal: $1000 *Full sponsors receive logo placement integrated into décor elements (e.g., photo booth signage). *Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials. *Mention in the program as the "Décor Sponsor." *1 event ticket for full sponsorship.
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