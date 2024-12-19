2025 Carnaval Sponsorships

* Premium logo placement on event materials, including event signage, program and social media.
* 8 VIP tickets with exclusive seating near the main stage.
* Recognition during opening and closing speeches.
* Opportunity to have a branded booth or table at the event.
* A dedicated post event spotlight on United Parents' social media, showcasing your partnership and impact.
* Option for brief speaking moment or video spot to introduce your company.
* Premium logo placement on event materials, including event signage, program and social media.
* 8 VIP tickets with exclusive seating near the main stage.
* Recognition during opening and closing speeches.
* Opportunity to have a branded booth or table at the event.
* A dedicated post event spotlight on United Parents' social media, showcasing your partnership and impact.
* Option for brief speaking moment or video spot to introduce your company.
Copacabana Patron
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
* Logo placement on program, signage, and social media.
* 6 tickets with preferred seating.
* Verbal recognition during the event's main speeches.
* Special mention in United Parents' newsletter with a focus on your impact.
* Logo placement on program, signage, and social media.
* 6 tickets with preferred seating.
* Verbal recognition during the event's main speeches.
* Special mention in United Parents' newsletter with a focus on your impact.
Samba Supporter
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
* Logo featured on the program and select signage.
* 4 tickets with prime seating.
* Recognition on social media leading up to and after the event.
* Name mentioned in the event program as a special sponsor.
* Logo featured on the program and select signage.
* 4 tickets with prime seating.
* Recognition on social media leading up to and after the event.
* Name mentioned in the event program as a special sponsor.
Bossa Nova Benefactor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
* Logo on the program and select social media posts.
* 2 Tickets to the event.
* Recognition on the program as a valued contributor.
* Thank you shout out on social media following the event.
* Logo on the program and select social media posts.
* 2 Tickets to the event.
* Recognition on the program as a valued contributor.
* Thank you shout out on social media following the event.
Friend of the Amazon
$500
* Name listed on the program as an event supporter.
* 1 ticket
* Group Thank You mention on social media.
* Name listed on the program as an event supporter.
* 1 ticket
* Group Thank You mention on social media.
Food Sponsor
$2,500
What it Covers: Heavy appetizers and catering.
Goal: $2500
*Full sponsors receive logo placement on food station signage and menu cards, with mentions during the food introduction.
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*Social media recognition with event photos.
*2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
What it Covers: Heavy appetizers and catering.
Goal: $2500
*Full sponsors receive logo placement on food station signage and menu cards, with mentions during the food introduction.
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*Social media recognition with event photos.
*2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,500
What it Covers: Live samba band, dancers, or capoeira performance. Goal: $1500.00
*Full Sponsor Logo placement on stage signage and mentions during performances.
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*Social media recognition with performer highlights.
*2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
What it Covers: Live samba band, dancers, or capoeira performance. Goal: $1500.00
*Full Sponsor Logo placement on stage signage and mentions during performances.
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*Social media recognition with performer highlights.
*2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
Spoil Our Staff Sponsor
$1,500
What it Covers: Subsidizing event tickets for employees to attend. Goal $1500
*Full sponsors are recognized as "Community Builder" sponsors with program mentions and logo in the "Special Thanks" section.
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
What it Covers: Subsidizing event tickets for employees to attend. Goal $1500
*Full sponsors are recognized as "Community Builder" sponsors with program mentions and logo in the "Special Thanks" section.
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
Drink Sponsor
$1,500
What it Covers: Alcoholic drinks for guests (1 per guest). Goal: $1500.00
*Full sponsors receive logo placement on bar signage and can name a cocktail (e.g., “The [Sponsor Name] Sparkler”).
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*Recognition during the toast or cheers moment.
*2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
What it Covers: Alcoholic drinks for guests (1 per guest). Goal: $1500.00
*Full sponsors receive logo placement on bar signage and can name a cocktail (e.g., “The [Sponsor Name] Sparkler”).
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*Recognition during the toast or cheers moment.
*2 event tickets for full sponsorship.
Decor Sponsor
$1,000
What it Covers: Event decorations, tables. Goal: $1000
*Full sponsors receive logo placement integrated into décor elements (e.g., photo booth signage).
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*Mention in the program as the "Décor Sponsor."
*1 event ticket for full sponsorship.
What it Covers: Event decorations, tables. Goal: $1000
*Full sponsors receive logo placement integrated into décor elements (e.g., photo booth signage).
*Partial contributors are collectively acknowledged in event materials.
*Mention in the program as the "Décor Sponsor."
*1 event ticket for full sponsorship.
Add a donation for United Parents
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!