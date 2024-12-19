2025 Carnaval Sponsorships

* Premium logo placement on event materials, including event signage, program and social media. * 8 VIP tickets with exclusive seating near the main stage. * Recognition during opening and closing speeches. * Opportunity to have a branded booth or table at the event. * A dedicated post event spotlight on United Parents' social media, showcasing your partnership and impact. * Option for brief speaking moment or video spot to introduce your company.

* Premium logo placement on event materials, including event signage, program and social media. * 8 VIP tickets with exclusive seating near the main stage. * Recognition during opening and closing speeches. * Opportunity to have a branded booth or table at the event. * A dedicated post event spotlight on United Parents' social media, showcasing your partnership and impact. * Option for brief speaking moment or video spot to introduce your company.

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