United Parents

United Parents

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Our mission

United Parents empowers families in need by providing essential items such as food, clothing, and school supplies, ensuring they receive immediate support and hope during challenging times.
Past events
Past events
2026 Green Hearts Gold Futures Raffle Ticket Sales
Raffle
2026 Green Hearts Gold Futures Raffle Ticket Sales
Mar 7, 5:00 - 10:00 PM PST
2026 Green Hearts Gold Futures Ticket Sales
Event
2026 Green Hearts Gold Futures Ticket Sales
Mar 7, 5:30 - 8:30 PM PST
100 E Main St, Ventura, CA 93001, USA
Event
2025 Carnaval Sponsorships
Mar 1, 5:30 PM - Apr 10, 8:00 PM PDT
4880 Colt St, Ventura, CA 93003, USA
2025 Carnaval Tickets
Event
2025 Carnaval Tickets
Mar 1, 5:30 PM - Mar 29, 8:00 PM PDT
4880 Colt St, Ventura, CA 93003, USA
2025 Carnaval Volunteers
Event
2025 Carnaval Volunteers
Mar 1, 4:00 - 9:00 PM PST
4880 Colt St, Ventura, CA 93003, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
In Kind Donations - Parent Drop In Centers (Oxnard)
Your in-kind donations make an immediate impact by providing essential items to families who visit our Parent Drop-In Centers. These centers serve as a lifeline for parents and caregivers, offering resources and support without the need for lengthy processes.Items such as non-perishable food, clothing, baby supplies, toiletries, school materials, and household essentials directly support families facing challenging times. Your generosity helps us meet their immediate needs, ensuring they leave our centers with the hope and support they deserve.Every item donated brings relief, comfort, and a step toward stability for a family in our community. Together, we can make a difference—one donation at a time.
Donate today
Strengthening Our Spaces
Donation
Strengthening Our Spaces
$0 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
In Kind Donations - Parent Drop In Centers (Fillmore)
Your in-kind donations make an immediate impact by providing essential items to families who visit our Parent Drop-In Centers. These centers serve as a lifeline for parents and caregivers, offering resources and support without the need for lengthy processes.Items such as non-perishable food, clothing, baby supplies, toiletries, school materials, and household essentials directly support families facing challenging times. Your generosity helps us meet their immediate needs, ensuring they leave our centers with the hope and support they deserve.Every item donated brings relief, comfort, and a step toward stability for a family in our community. Together, we can make a difference—one donation at a time.
Donate today

Our website

https://unitedparents.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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