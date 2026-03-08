United Parents

Donation

In Kind Donations - Parent Drop In Centers (Oxnard)

Your in-kind donations make an immediate impact by providing essential items to families who visit our Parent Drop-In Centers. These centers serve as a lifeline for parents and caregivers, offering resources and support without the need for lengthy processes.Items such as non-perishable food, clothing, baby supplies, toiletries, school materials, and household essentials directly support families facing challenging times. Your generosity helps us meet their immediate needs, ensuring they leave our centers with the hope and support they deserve.Every item donated brings relief, comfort, and a step toward stability for a family in our community. Together, we can make a difference—one donation at a time.