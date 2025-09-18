Eco-School Network

Hosted by

Eco-School Network

About this event

2025 Eco-School Network Annual Retreat

3001 SE Oxbow Pkwy

Gresham, OR 97080, USA

Maximize the Magic: Full Retreat Ticket
$130

2 days and 1 night filled with empowering workshops, professional development, skill building, and lots of fun! Ticket includes lunch and dinner on Sat, breakfast and lunch on Sun. (Avoid fee at checkout: click "other" and $0.)

Mini-Retreat Package: Sat Only Ticket
$50

Lunch and dinner included
(Avoid fee at checkout: click "other" and $0.)

Mini-Retreat Package: Sun Only Ticket
$50

Breakfast, lunch, and challenge course included
(Avoid fee at checkout: click "other" and $0.)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!