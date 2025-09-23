2025 Friendsgiving and Trivia

Hosted by
About this event
$
Reserve a full table for you and your crew! This ticket includes turkey dinner and entry into trivia for 6 guests.
Don’t have a full team? Sign up as a free agent and we’ll match you with a team for the night. Dinner and trivia fun included!
Want a second chance? Purchase mulligans to give your team extra opportunities during trivia.
Add a dessert plate for your table of six! Sweet treats to share after dinner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!