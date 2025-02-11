2025 Gala Sponsorships, Donations, Silent Auction, Bottle Pull tickets and Tickets

TITLE Sponsor: VIP Table for 10, accommodation at Indigo falls night of gala. Speaker at the Gala (15 mins) and introduce keynote speaker from KSU. Offer to present the Champagne toast. Title Sponsor Gift. Recognition on OC- social media, newsletter, and website for 1 year. Guest on OC Podcast, OC Leadership will speak at your company on PTSD Awareness & programs. Sponsor will also have a full page ad in Gala program, Golf for 8 at 2025 OC golf event, and choice of sponsorship opportunity at OC event in 2025.
Valor's Vanguard- Bravery & Dedication
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4 Gala Tickets, Recognition on OC social media, newsletter, and website for 1 year. Sponsor Gift, Guest on OC Podcast, Golf for 4 at 2025 OC golf event. Full Page ad in GALA Program
Champion's Circle Celebrating Courage and Commitment
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
see details
Includes the Leadership Team and Advertising on all platforms, along with tickets for 4 to the gala Recognition on OC social media, newsletter, and website for 1 year. Sponsor Gift, Guest on OC Podcast, Golf for 4 at 2025 OC golf event. Full Page ad in GALA Program
Defender's Division: supporting those who serve
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
2 Gala tickets, Recognition on OC social media, newsletter, and website for 3 months. Guest on OC podcast. Full page ad in gala program.
Patriot's Partner: Patriotism and Support- VIP Table for 10
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
VIP table with seating for 10, recognition at the Gala, in program, and shout out on social media. Add your own UNIQUE decor to your table.
Warrior's Wing: Honoring Service and Sacrifice
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
4- Gala Tickets, 1-Cabin sleep 4 for evening of Gala, welcome package in cabin upon arrival. Recognition in program and a featured article in the Outer Circle Newsletter on Gala /Indigo Falls experience.
Bottle Pull Tickets: Proceeds support REBOOT TRAUMA Program
$75
Each ticket will be able to "PULL" one wrapped bottle of tequila, bourbon, or wine for the selection table of bottle. Each bottle will be wrapped - and UNKNOWN the brand, bottles will be wrapped in different colors so that the ticket holder knows WINE, BOURBON, OR WINE. Participants must be 21 years or older.
2 Tickets for Bottle Pull
$100
Buy a Veteran or First Responder a Gala Ticket
$100
Provide a ticket for a Veteran or First Responder to attend the Gala. You can give the ticket to the person you know- or donate it to a Veteran / First responder that would like to attend.
1 Ticket Outer Circle Blacktie Gala
$175
Black tie gala: A night to celebrate!
Couple Ticket for Outer Circle Gala
$1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Tickets for 2 to the Outer Circle Foundation Gala
Add a donation for Outer Circle Foundation
$
