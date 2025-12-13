2025 Ginger Hacker Initiative Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
PROJECT MANAGEMENT LIVE CLASS
Value: $199
Class Date: 1/10/2026 – 1/17/2026
Class Time: Every Saturday from 8 AM to 2 PM PST
Website: www.cyrootacademy.org
Disclaimer:
This donation covers 100% of the live instruction class cost. It does not include the final certification exam fee or any other associated costs with the CompTIA certification.
PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x)
Value: $89
Website: https://pythoninstitute.org/pcep
Starting bid
COMPTIA SECURITY+ LIVE CLASS
Value: $2700
Class Dates: 01/07/2026 – 01/31/2026
Class Days and Time: Wednesdays 6 PM – 9 PM and Saturdays 9 AM – 1 PM PST
Website: www.cyrootacademy.org
Disclaimer:
This donation covers 100% of the live instruction class cost. It does not include the final certification exam fee or any other associated costs with the CompTIA certification.
Starting bid
DevSecOps Pro Course + Community: a hands-on course that ships working security into real CI/CD pipelines.
Key Features:
- 13 labs that integrate SAST, SCA, DAST, SBOM into GitHub Actions
- 32 bite-size lessons (4+ hrs) focused on “do first, explain while doing”
- 15 ready-to-use templates/scripts & checklists
- Live coaching/Q&A + community support
- Portfolio artifacts (PRs, pipelines, screenshots) to prove skill
* Estimated value: $197
* More details: https://www.devsecopspro.com
Starting bid
DevSecOps Pro Course + Community: a hands-on course that ships working security into real CI/CD pipelines.
Key Features:
- 13 labs that integrate SAST, SCA, DAST, SBOM into GitHub Actions
- 32 bite-size lessons (4+ hrs) focused on “do first, explain while doing”
- 15 ready-to-use templates/scripts & checklists
- Live coaching/Q&A + community support
- Portfolio artifacts (PRs, pipelines, screenshots) to prove skill
* Estimated value: $197
* More details: https://www.devsecopspro.com
Starting bid
Kendra Scott Jewelry
Dani Earrings
Value: $80
Elisa Figaro Necklace
Value: $75
Website: https://www.kendrascott.com/
Starting bid
SEC301: Course and Exam virtual
OnDemand (Anytime)Self-Paced, 4 months access
Introduces cybersecurity fundamentals for non-technical professionals, empowering them to understand risks, terminology, and best practices to support security in any role.
Value: 3499.00
Website: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-courses/introduction-cyber-security
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Get Certified 4 Less
Network + Exam Voucher
Value: $390
Network+ Certmaster Learn
Value: $475
Acquire the knowledge and skills needed to earn your Network+ (V9) certification with Network+ CertMaster Learn. This interactive, self-paced course is designed for comprehensive learning from the ground up. It helps you prepare for your certification exam while building a solid foundation in networking concepts.
Website: https://getcertified4less.com/?srsltid=AfmBOor3HSavRUXeVGJGO6nn9HYQUjslBJX26BYxUdvlkbcVKX9TfxS1
Total: $865
Starting bid
Vitos $100
at Vito's Pizza & Italian Ristorante, we've been serving Mesa, AZ and the surrounding Phoenix area authentic Italian food and Chicago style thin crust pizza since way back in 1986 when Vito and JoAnne opened up their first restaurant.
Website: https://vitospizza.com/
Dink and Dine $100
Join us for a pickleball experience like no other! At Dink & Dine, we bring together two things we love — sports and food. With 13 courts, top-notch dining, and a community of friendly players and pros, we’ve got everything you need to have a ball. From beginner clinics and class packs to competitive tournaments and city leagues, there’s something for everyone. So grab your paddle and your appetite, and come play!
Fatcats- Two 5$ Arcade Cards, two Medium Drinks, and two Medium Popcorns
Chillies $50
Go Grab some food and enjoy!
TopGolf $50
pssstt Don't forget to work on that golf swing....
Starting bid
Cinemark $47
Go see a movie !! ON US !!
Fatcats- Two 5$ Arcade Cards, two Medium Drinks, and two Medium Popcorns
Starting bid
Thank you Stats on Stats Podcast ! Stats on Stats is a unique collaborative initiative founded by a group of passionate Cyber, IT, and Tech enthusiasts.
Value: $390
Validate your Linux administration skills and take the next step in your career with the Linux+ exam voucher. Use it to take the Linux+ (V8) certification exam at an authorized provider.
Exam series code: XK0-006
Starting bid
Donated by a CW2 in the Army wanting to help folks break into Cyber !
Network + Exam Voucher
Value: $390
Starting bid
Thank you Reanna Schultz | CyberSpeak Labs
CySa +
Value: $425
Validate your cybersecurity skills and take the next step in your career with the CySA+ exam voucher. Use it to take the CySA+ (V3) certification exam at an authorized provider.
Exam series code: CS0-003
Starting bid
Thank you Reanna Schultz | CyberSpeak Labs
Cloud +
Value: 390
Validate your cloud computing skills and take the next step in your career with the Cloud+ exam voucher. Use it to take the Cloud+ (V4) certification exam at an authorized provider.
Exam series code: CV0-004
Starting bid
Loungefly Disney Pixar Up Carl & Ellie Mailbox Mini Backpack - BoxLunch Exclusive
Value: $80
Experience a wide range of lab topics for any level of skill with Proving Ground’s realistic environments. Develop real-world skills you can take to the job.
WebSite: https://www.offsec.com/products/proving-grounds/
Starting bid
Loungefly Harry Potter Hedwig Ornamental Mini Backpack — BoxLunch Exclusive
Value: $80
Website: https://www.boxlunch.com/product/loungefly-harry-potter-hedwig-ornamental-mini-backpack-%E2%80%94-boxlunch-exclusive/34363366.html?cm_mmc=CSE-_-GGL-_-PLA-_-DMY-_-22606458867_178605108925&gad_source=4&gad_campaignid=22606458867&gbraid=0AAAAAC-KrFot-ZCB1B_AtphiUCtIJMXqX&gclid=CjwKCAiAlMHIBhAcEiwAZhZBUt6XOtHvmKtkrtR80__Sk-XS3KTLgfM-JSI94W8PQlvDfafhhXxfMxoCitwQAvD_BwE
Experience a wide range of lab topics for any level of skill with Proving Ground’s realistic environments. Develop real-world skills you can take to the job.
Starting bid
Loungefly Marvel Spider-Man Icons Patches Mini Backpack - BoxLunch Exclusive
Value: $80
Website: https://www.boxlunch.com/product/loungefly-marvel-spider-man-icons-patches-mini-backpack---boxlunch-exclusive/34363363.html?cm_mmc=CSE-_-GGL-_-PLA-_-DMY-_-22606458867_178605108925&gad_source=4&gad_campaignid=22606458867&gbraid=0AAAAAC-KrFot-ZCB1B_AtphiUCtIJMXqX&gclid=CjwKCAiAlMHIBhAcEiwAZhZBUp2_g6LwcDM_Evuf3I13Z-13qL4oWvzZRpktBcBJxrMI8nQyNm-9XxoCNg8QAvD_BwE
Experience a wide range of lab topics for any level of skill with Proving Ground’s realistic environments. Develop real-world skills you can take to the job.
Starting bid
The Powerpuff Girls Denim Bomber Jacket — BoxLunch Exclusive
Value: $90
Size Small
Website: https://www.boxlunch.com/product/the-powerpuff-girls-denim-bomber-jacket-%E2%80%94-boxlunch-exclusive/34988125.html?cm_mmc=CSE-_-GGL-_-PLA-_-DMY-_-1661817061_66743964129&gad_source=4&gad_campaignid=1661817061&gbraid=0AAAAAC-KrFo1NQDYRnsIQxYu-jc-Zjwxn&gclid=CjwKCAiAlMHIBhAcEiwAZhZBUjFFRe1X9N_S0TelJMtegJlj_pVSZGgrBQTeA5t6GWKgS7EFx-I1BhoC9gUQAvD_BwE
Starting bid
Hye Tech whiskey decanter
Value: $125
Hye tech Charcuterie Board Set
Value: $65
Hye tech Stanley mugs / short and tall !
Value: $60
Starting bid
Thank you CompTIA !
Validate your cybersecurity skills and take the next step in your career with the Security+ exam voucher. Use it to take the Security+ (V7) certification exam at an authorized provider.
Exam series code: SY0-701
Value: $425
Website: https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/security/#buy-now
Starting bid
The Definitive GRC Analyst Master Class !
Value: $150
Become a top-tier GRC Analyst candidate with practical skills from an industry expert. This master class covers compliance, risk assessment, governance policies, and job hunting strategies with hands-on labs and resume bullets. Addresses the major training gap in GRC skills that employers desperately need.
Website: https://academy.simplycyber.io/l/pdp/the-definitive-grc-analyst-program
Starbucks Key chain , Holiday coffee Blend, Tumbler and 25$ Gift card !
Value: $80
Starting bid
The Definitive GRC Analyst Master Class !
Value: $150
Become a top-tier GRC Analyst candidate with practical skills from an industry expert. This master class covers compliance, risk assessment, governance policies, and job hunting strategies with hands-on labs and resume bullets. Addresses the major training gap in GRC skills that employers desperately need.
Website: https://academy.simplycyber.io/l/pdp/the-definitive-grc-analyst-program
Dutch Bros large Shirt, Misc Stickers, Tumbler, $25 gift card
Value: $100
Starting bid
The Definitive GRC Analyst Master Class !
Value: $150
Become a top-tier GRC Analyst candidate with practical skills from an industry expert. This master class covers compliance, risk assessment, governance policies, and job hunting strategies with hands-on labs and resume bullets. Addresses the major training gap in GRC skills that employers desperately need.
Website: https://academy.simplycyber.io/l/pdp/the-definitive-grc-analyst-program
Starting bid
Thank you level Effect !
SOC Analyst Tier 1
Value: $135 MSRP
- From zero to IT HelpDesk to SOC Analyst Tier 1 and working in a Virtual SOC. This takes you from knowing nothing to being able to remove malware and hunt for indicators of compromise through common persistence, process, and network attack vectors.
- Includes the courses: SOC100-1, SOC100-2, SOC100-3, SOC100-4, SOC100-5
Website: https://www.leveleffect.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Certified Defense & Cyber Professional (CDCP) Exam Voucher
Value: $249 MSRP
- 7 Day fully practical SOC Analyst Tier 1-2 level exam. No multiple choice. Must complete 5 scenarios within the week and prepare a report for each. Manually graded by Former-NSA and Senior Industry professionals.
Website: https://training.leveleffect.com/exams/f3be683b-6f7f-4b68-93f0-e56ed6618de7
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
SOC Analyst Tier 2 (note - includes 2x CDCP certs!)
Value: $599 MSRP
- Step up from Tier 1 and develop your Tier 2 Analyst skill set with more complex malware, more compromised endpoints. Strong focus on incident report write ups and working in a more advanced Virtual SOC focused on DFIR (Digital Forensics & Incident Response).
- Includes all of Tier 1 + the Cyber Defense Analyst Program
Website: https://training.leveleffect.com/bundles/fc9c8cf2-a40e-4b68-96dd-9eaeeb1209aa
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Key Features of the Training Program
Value: $3500
Accelerated Certification Prep:** Intensive 5-day (40 hr) training for SY0-701 exam.
Hands-On Labs: Practice with security configurations, firewalls, and incident response.
PBQ Training: Focused practice for performance-based questions.
Covers Security+ Domains: Includes security concepts, threats, architecture, and
operations.
Experienced Instructor: Led by an expert with over 25 years in cybersecurity.
Beginner-Friendly: Ideal for entry-level IT, career changers, and students.
Job-Ready Skills: Foundations in risk management, cloud security, and secure
computing.
Career Advancement: Security+ credential boosts earning potential and job opportunities.
Exam Strategies: Tips for scenario analysis and time management.
DISCLAIMER: THIS DONATION COVERS 100% OF THE LIVE
INSTRUCTION CLASS COST. IT DOES NOT INCLUDE THE
FINAL CERTIFICATION EXAM FEE OR ANY OTHER
ASSOCIATED COSTS WITH THE COMPTIA CERTIFICATION
Website: https://www.vonkonstanzservices.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Thank you sysazzle !!
Validate your penetration testing skills and take the next step in your career with the PenTest+ exam voucher. Use it to take the PenTest+ certification exam at an authorized provider.
Value: $425
Exam series code PT0-002 and PT0-003
Website: https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/pentest/?_gl=1*ouewrk*_up*MQ..*_ga*MTg3MjUwODI3MS4xNzYzOTk0Nzg1*_ga_Z1ZV6990VN*czE3NjM5OTQ3ODQkbzEkZzAkdDE3NjM5OTUzNDkkajkkbDAkaDE4ODUyMjU4MQ..#buy-now
Starting bid
EC-Council has developed the Certified Cybersecurity Technician certification:
Value: $500
Website: https://iclass.eccouncil.org/our-courses/certified-cybersecurity-technician-cct/#Exam
Starting bid
Introducing CEH v13, the ethical hacking course that redefines cybersecurity training. Developed by the creators of Certified Ethical Hacker, this latest version integrates advanced AI capabilities. With 20 comprehensive modules and over 550 attack techniques, CEH v13 equips you with the essential skills to excel in cybersecurity.
Value: $550
Website: https://ethicalhacking.eccouncil.org/certified-ethical-hacker-cehv13-usa
Starting bid
EC-Council’s Certified Threat Intelligence Analyst (CTIA) certification is a comprehensive specialist-level professional program focused on the ever-evolving domain of threat intelligence. The program is designed for individuals involved in collecting, analyzing, and disseminating threat intelligence information.
Value: $650
Website: https://www.eccouncil.org/train-certify/certified-threat-intelligence-analyst-ctia/
Starting bid
EC-Council’s Certified Incident Handler program equips students with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to effectively prepare for, deal with, and eradicate threats and threat actors in an incident.
Value: $650
Website: https://www.eccouncil.org/train-certify/ec-council-certified-incident-handler-ecih-north-america/
Starting bid
Full Price – $575
Twelve months of complimentary access to the Antisyphon Cyber Range.
Website: https://www.antisyphontraining.com/cyber-range/
BHIS Bundle - Backdoors & Breaches Core Deck, D20 dice, Infosec Survival Guides, Darknet Diaries Comic, PROMPT Zine, TFI Comic, Pencil
Regular price$25.00
https://spearphish-general-store.myshopify.com/products/bhis-bundle
Starting bid
Starting bid
Signed Football by Calais Campbell of the Arizona Cardinals #93
W/ Certificate of Authenticity
Starting bid
Thank you Bits N' Bytes !
Dell Latitude 7410 i5
intel Core i5 10310U 1.7 GHz
16 GB RAM
256 GB Solid State Drive
Windows 11 pro
Website: https://www.bitsnbytescomputers.com/
Starting bid
ConDef Lite is the full Constructing Defense Path (2025 Edition) without the provided virtual labs. Instead, students are provided specific instructions on how to setup everything in your own home lab.
Value: $150
Starting bid
You get access to all of Mishaal's courses, which includes Level Up OSINT, GEOINT, OpSec, Beinner level OSINT, and Next Level OSINT.
Value: $460
website: https://learn.justhacking.com/bundles/b9a5d259-8adc-4e07-9a47-3a2e8ec830d8
Starting bid
ConDef is a 3-course ‘Path’ with a massive hands-on virtual lab that teaches you everything you need to know to get into cybersecurity. You get your own dedicated virtual environment that mimics a typical enterprise including cloud. You’ll get hands-on experience with throwing attacks at it and seeing what happens from a defensive perspective. ConDef 2025 adds quizzes, updated cloud content, a new section to help you better navigate the hands-on lab environment (now even bigger), and much more.
Value: $500
website: https://www.justhacking.com/course/constructing-defense/
Starting bid
Learn cyber threat intelligence through investigations navigating the underground. Across Tor Hidden Services and the dark web, you’ll learn how to uncover cybercrime. From a history of the dark web and details of the seedy under-belly of the Internet to what a job in this field actually requires, you’ll get a broad understanding of the entire underworld ecosystem, how to navigate it, as well as what your organizations or clients might expect from a Cybercrime Investigator!
Value: $125
website: https://www.justhacking.com/course/dark-web-cybercrime-investigations/
Starting bid
HTB Annual VIP+ Subscription
The HTB (Hack The Box) Annual VIP+ Subscription is a paid, yearly plan that includes all VIP features plus personal machine instances for enhanced lab access
Value: $300
Website: https://www.hackthebox.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
