2025 Ginger Hacker Initiative Silent Auction

Code Python + Conquer Project Management
$100

Starting bid

PROJECT MANAGEMENT LIVE CLASS

Value: $199

Class Date: 1/10/2026 – 1/17/2026
Class Time: Every Saturday from 8 AM to 2 PM PST

Website: www.cyrootacademy.org

Disclaimer:
This donation covers 100% of the live instruction class cost. It does not include the final certification exam fee or any other associated costs with the CompTIA certification.

PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x)

Value: $89

Website: https://pythoninstitute.org/pcep

Security + launchpad
$300

Starting bid

COMPTIA SECURITY+ LIVE CLASS

Value: $2700

Class Dates: 01/07/2026 – 01/31/2026
Class Days and Time: Wednesdays 6 PM – 9 PM and Saturdays 9 AM – 1 PM PST

Website: www.cyrootacademy.org

Disclaimer:
This donation covers 100% of the live instruction class cost. It does not include the final certification exam fee or any other associated costs with the CompTIA certification.



PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x)

Value: $89

Website: https://pythoninstitute.org/pcep

DevSecOps Accelerated learning
$100

Starting bid

DevSecOps Pro Course + Community: a hands-on course that ships working security into real CI/CD pipelines.

Key Features:
    - 13 labs that integrate SAST, SCA, DAST, SBOM into GitHub Actions
    - 32 bite-size lessons (4+ hrs) focused on “do first, explain while doing”
- 15 ready-to-use templates/scripts & checklists
- Live coaching/Q&A + community support
- Portfolio artifacts (PRs, pipelines, screenshots) to prove skill


*   Estimated value: $197
*   More details: https://www.devsecopspro.com


PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x)

Value: $89

Website: https://pythoninstitute.org/pcep

Everyday Elegance
$100

Starting bid

Kendra Scott Jewelry


Dani Earrings

Value: $80


Elisa Figaro Necklace

Value: $75



Website: https://www.kendrascott.com/

SANS introductory to Cyber Security Course + Exam
$300

Starting bid

SEC301: Course and Exam virtual


OnDemand (Anytime)Self-Paced, 4 months access


Introduces cybersecurity fundamentals for non-technical professionals, empowering them to understand risks, terminology, and best practices to support security in any role.


Value: 3499.00


Website: https://www.sans.org/cyber-security-courses/introduction-cyber-security

Network + Launchpad
$150

Starting bid

Get Certified 4 Less


Network + Exam Voucher 

Value: $390

  • Single-use voucher: Redeem this digital code for the Network+ exam.
  • 12-month validity: Take your exam at any time within 12 months of purchase.

Network+ Certmaster Learn


Value: $475


Acquire the knowledge and skills needed to earn your Network+ (V9) certification with Network+ CertMaster Learn. This interactive, self-paced course is designed for comprehensive learning from the ground up. It helps you prepare for your certification exam while building a solid foundation in networking concepts.

  • Comprehensive preparation: Dive into all Network+ exam objectives with detailed lessons.
  • Instructional lessons: Learn with narrative content, videos, and guided labs to build foundational knowledge.
  • Skills Development: Build skills and knowledge of a network administrator through a proven learning progression design that emphasizes context and practice.
  • Extensive practice: Engage with simulated labs, assessments, and questions to reinforce your learning.
  • Skill tracking: Monitor progress with assessments, quizzes, and actionable feedback to ensure continuous improvement.
  • Year-long access: Study anytime with 12 months of training, redeemable within 12 months of purchase

Website: https://getcertified4less.com/?srsltid=AfmBOor3HSavRUXeVGJGO6nn9HYQUjslBJX26BYxUdvlkbcVKX9TfxS1


Total: $865

Ultimate Night out
$100

Starting bid

Vitos $100


at Vito's Pizza & Italian Ristorante, we've been serving Mesa, AZ and the surrounding Phoenix area authentic Italian food and Chicago style thin crust pizza since way back in 1986 when Vito and JoAnne opened up their first restaurant.


Website: https://vitospizza.com/


Dink and Dine $100


Join us for a pickleball experience like no other! At Dink & Dine, we bring together two things we love — sports and food. With 13 courts, top-notch dining, and a community of friendly players and pros, we’ve got everything you need to have a ball. From beginner clinics and class packs to competitive tournaments and city leagues, there’s something for everyone. So grab your paddle and your appetite, and come play!


Fatcats- Two 5$ Arcade Cards, two Medium Drinks, and two Medium Popcorns


Chillies $50


Go Grab some food and enjoy!


TopGolf $50


pssstt Don't forget to work on that golf swing....

Dinner and a Movie
$100

Starting bid

Vitos $100


at Vito's Pizza & Italian Ristorante, we've been serving Mesa, AZ and the surrounding Phoenix area authentic Italian food and Chicago style thin crust pizza since way back in 1986 when Vito and JoAnne opened up their first restaurant.


Website: https://vitospizza.com/


Cinemark $47


Go see a movie !! ON US !!


Fatcats- Two 5$ Arcade Cards, two Medium Drinks, and two Medium Popcorns


PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x)

Value: $89

Website: https://pythoninstitute.org/pcep

Linux + Exam Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Thank you Stats on Stats Podcast ! Stats on Stats is a unique collaborative initiative founded by a group of passionate Cyber, IT, and Tech enthusiasts.

Linux+ Voucher

Value: $390

See additional details

Validate your Linux administration skills and take the next step in your career with the Linux+ exam voucher. Use it to take the Linux+ (V8) certification exam at an authorized provider.

  • Single-use voucher: Redeem this digital code for the Linux+ exam.
  • 12-month validity: Take your exam any time within 12 months of purchase.
  • Voucher delivery: Receive your voucher code via email within 3–4 hours of purchase.
  • Simple redemption process: Redeem and schedule at CompTIA Central.

Exam series code:  XK0-006

Network+ exam Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Donated by a CW2 in the Army wanting to help folks break into Cyber !


Network + Exam Voucher 

Value: $390

  • Single-use voucher: Redeem this digital code for the Network+ exam.
  • 12-month validity: Take your exam at any time within 12 months of purchase.

https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/network/

CySA+ Exam Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Thank you Reanna Schultz | CyberSpeak Labs


CySa +

Value: $425


Validate your cybersecurity skills and take the next step in your career with the CySA+ exam voucher. Use it to take the CySA+ (V3) certification exam at an authorized provider.

 

  • Single-use voucher: Redeem this digital code for the CySA+ exam.
  • 12-month validity: Take your exam at any time within 12 months of purchase.
  • Easy voucher redemption: Redeem and schedule your exam at CompTIA Central.


Exam series code: CS0-003

Cloud+ (V4) exam Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Thank you Reanna Schultz | CyberSpeak Labs


Cloud +


Value: 390


Validate your cloud computing skills and take the next step in your career with the Cloud+ exam voucher. Use it to take the Cloud+ (V4) certification exam at an authorized provider.

  • Single-use voucher: Redeem this digital code for the Cloud+ exam.
  • 12-month validity: Take your exam any time within 12 months of purchase.
  • Voucher delivery: Receive your voucher code via email within 3–4 hours of purchase.
  • Simple redemption process: Redeem and schedule at the CompTIA Central


Exam series code: CV0-004

Level UP Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Loungefly Disney Pixar Up Carl & Ellie Mailbox Mini Backpack - BoxLunch Exclusive


Value: $80


PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x)

Value: $89

Website: https://pythoninstitute.org/pcep


OffSec Proving Grounds

  • 200+ labs
  • 250+ hrs of content

Experience a wide range of lab topics for any level of skill with Proving Ground’s realistic environments. Develop real-world skills you can take to the job.


WebSite: https://www.offsec.com/products/proving-grounds/


Yer a hacker, Harry Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Loungefly Harry Potter Hedwig Ornamental Mini Backpack — BoxLunch Exclusive


Value: $80


Website: https://www.boxlunch.com/product/loungefly-harry-potter-hedwig-ornamental-mini-backpack-%E2%80%94-boxlunch-exclusive/34363366.html?cm_mmc=CSE-_-GGL-_-PLA-_-DMY-_-22606458867_178605108925&gad_source=4&gad_campaignid=22606458867&gbraid=0AAAAAC-KrFot-ZCB1B_AtphiUCtIJMXqX&gclid=CjwKCAiAlMHIBhAcEiwAZhZBUt6XOtHvmKtkrtR80__Sk-XS3KTLgfM-JSI94W8PQlvDfafhhXxfMxoCitwQAvD_BwE


PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x)

Value: $89

Website: https://pythoninstitute.org/pcep


OffSec Proving Grounds

  • 200+ labs
  • 250+ hrs of content

Experience a wide range of lab topics for any level of skill with Proving Ground’s realistic environments. Develop real-world skills you can take to the job.


WebSite: https://www.offsec.com/products/proving-grounds/

Chronically on the Web Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Loungefly Marvel Spider-Man Icons Patches Mini Backpack - BoxLunch Exclusive


Value: $80


Website: https://www.boxlunch.com/product/loungefly-marvel-spider-man-icons-patches-mini-backpack---boxlunch-exclusive/34363363.html?cm_mmc=CSE-_-GGL-_-PLA-_-DMY-_-22606458867_178605108925&gad_source=4&gad_campaignid=22606458867&gbraid=0AAAAAC-KrFot-ZCB1B_AtphiUCtIJMXqX&gclid=CjwKCAiAlMHIBhAcEiwAZhZBUp2_g6LwcDM_Evuf3I13Z-13qL4oWvzZRpktBcBJxrMI8nQyNm-9XxoCNg8QAvD_BwE


PCEP™ – Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer certification (Exam PCEP-30-0x)

Value: $89

Website: https://pythoninstitute.org/pcep


OffSec Proving Grounds

  • 200+ labs
  • 250+ hrs of content

Experience a wide range of lab topics for any level of skill with Proving Ground’s realistic environments. Develop real-world skills you can take to the job.


WebSite: https://www.offsec.com/products/proving-grounds/

Finer Things in Life Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Hye Tech whiskey decanter


Value: $125


Hye tech Charcuterie Board Set


Value: $65


Hye tech Stanley mugs / short and tall !


Value: $60

Security+ (V7) exam Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Thank you CompTIA !


Validate your cybersecurity skills and take the next step in your career with the Security+ exam voucher. Use it to take the Security+ (V7) certification exam at an authorized provider.

  • Single-use voucher: Redeem this digital code for the Security+ exam.
  • 12-month validity: Take your exam at any time within 12 months of purchase.
  • Easy voucher redemption: Redeem and schedule your exam at CompTIA Central


Exam series code: SY0-701


Value: $425


Website: https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/security/#buy-now



Caffeine and GRC !
$80

Starting bid

The Definitive GRC Analyst Master Class !


Value: $150


Become a top-tier GRC Analyst candidate with practical skills from an industry expert. This master class covers compliance, risk assessment, governance policies, and job hunting strategies with hands-on labs and resume bullets. Addresses the major training gap in GRC skills that employers desperately need.


Website: https://academy.simplycyber.io/l/pdp/the-definitive-grc-analyst-program



Starbucks Key chain , Holiday coffee Blend, Tumbler and 25$ Gift card !


Value: $80

The Definitive GRC Analyst Master Class
$80

Starting bid

The Definitive GRC Analyst Master Class !


Value: $150


Become a top-tier GRC Analyst candidate with practical skills from an industry expert. This master class covers compliance, risk assessment, governance policies, and job hunting strategies with hands-on labs and resume bullets. Addresses the major training gap in GRC skills that employers desperately need.


Website: https://academy.simplycyber.io/l/pdp/the-definitive-grc-analyst-program

From Zero to SOC Ready!
$60

Starting bid

Thank you level Effect !


SOC Analyst Tier 1
Value: $135 MSRP


- From zero to IT HelpDesk to SOC Analyst Tier 1 and working in a Virtual SOC. This takes you from knowing nothing to being able to remove malware and hunt for indicators of compromise through common persistence, process, and network attack vectors.


- Includes the courses: SOC100-1, SOC100-2, SOC100-3, SOC100-4, SOC100-5


Website: https://www.leveleffect.com/

Certified Defense & Cyber Professional (CDCP) Exam Voucher
$80

Starting bid

Certified Defense & Cyber Professional (CDCP) Exam Voucher


Value: $249 MSRP


- 7 Day fully practical SOC Analyst Tier 1-2 level exam. No multiple choice. Must complete 5 scenarios within the week and prepare a report for each. Manually graded by Former-NSA and Senior Industry professionals.


Website: https://training.leveleffect.com/exams/f3be683b-6f7f-4b68-93f0-e56ed6618de7

SOC Analyst Tier II | includes 2x CDCP certs!
$100

Starting bid

SOC Analyst Tier 2 (note - includes 2x CDCP certs!)

Value: $599 MSRP


- Step up from Tier 1 and develop your Tier 2 Analyst skill set with more complex malware, more compromised endpoints. Strong focus on incident report write ups and working in a more advanced Virtual SOC focused on DFIR (Digital Forensics & Incident Response).


- Includes all of Tier 1 + the Cyber Defense Analyst Program


Website: https://training.leveleffect.com/bundles/fc9c8cf2-a40e-4b68-96dd-9eaeeb1209aa

CompTIASecurity+ SYO-701BootCamp
$100

Starting bid

Key Features of the Training Program


Value: $3500


Accelerated Certification Prep:** Intensive 5-day (40 hr) training for SY0-701 exam.

Hands-On Labs: Practice with security configurations, firewalls, and incident response.

PBQ Training: Focused practice for performance-based questions.

Covers Security+ Domains: Includes security concepts, threats, architecture, and

operations.

Experienced Instructor: Led by an expert with over 25 years in cybersecurity.

Beginner-Friendly: Ideal for entry-level IT, career changers, and students.

Job-Ready Skills: Foundations in risk management, cloud security, and secure

computing.

Career Advancement: Security+ credential boosts earning potential and job opportunities.

Exam Strategies: Tips for scenario analysis and time management.


DISCLAIMER: THIS DONATION COVERS 100% OF THE LIVE

INSTRUCTION CLASS COST. IT DOES NOT INCLUDE THE

FINAL CERTIFICATION EXAM FEE OR ANY OTHER

ASSOCIATED COSTS WITH THE COMPTIA CERTIFICATION


Website: https://www.vonkonstanzservices.com/

Pentest + Voucher Exam
$100

Starting bid

Thank you sysazzle !!


Validate your penetration testing skills and take the next step in your career with the PenTest+ exam voucher. Use it to take the PenTest+ certification exam at an authorized provider.


Value: $425

  • Single-use voucher: Redeem this digital code for the PenTest+ exam.
  • 12-month validity: Take your exam at any time within 12 months of purchase.
  • Easy voucher redemption: Redeem and schedule your exam at CompTIA Central.


Exam series code PT0-002 and PT0-003


Website: https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/pentest/?_gl=1*ouewrk*_up*MQ..*_ga*MTg3MjUwODI3MS4xNzYzOTk0Nzg1*_ga_Z1ZV6990VN*czE3NjM5OTQ3ODQkbzEkZzAkdDE3NjM5OTUzNDkkajkkbDAkaDE4ODUyMjU4MQ..#buy-now

Certified Cybersecurity Technician | CCT
$100

Starting bid

Certified Cybersecurity Technician | CCT

EC-Council has developed the Certified Cybersecurity Technician certification:

  • To validate hands-on technician-level IT and cybersecurity skills.
  • It’s an entry-level cybersecurity program engineered by the creators of the Certified Ethical Hacker program to address the global demand for cybersecurity technicians.
  • To prepare individuals with core security skills to pursue and develop their cybersecurity careers as cybersecurity specialists, consultants, network engineers, or IT administrators


Value: $500


Website: https://iclass.eccouncil.org/our-courses/certified-cybersecurity-technician-cct/#Exam

CEH Exam Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Empowering Ethical Hackers with CEH

Introducing CEH v13, the ethical hacking course that redefines cybersecurity training. Developed by the creators of Certified Ethical Hacker, this latest version integrates advanced AI capabilities. With 20 comprehensive modules and over 550 attack techniques, CEH v13 equips you with the essential skills to excel in cybersecurity.


Value: $550


Website: https://ethicalhacking.eccouncil.org/certified-ethical-hacker-cehv13-usa

Certified Threat Intelligence Analyst Exam Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Certified Threat Intelligence (CTIA)

EC-Council’s Certified Threat Intelligence Analyst (CTIA) certification is a comprehensive specialist-level professional program focused on the ever-evolving domain of threat intelligence. The program is designed for individuals involved in collecting, analyzing, and disseminating threat intelligence information.


Value: $650


Website: https://www.eccouncil.org/train-certify/certified-threat-intelligence-analyst-ctia/

Certified Incident Handler Exam Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Certified Incident Handler (ECIH)

EC-Council’s Certified Incident Handler program equips students with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to effectively prepare for, deal with, and eradicate threats and threat actors in an incident.


Value: $650


Website: https://www.eccouncil.org/train-certify/ec-council-certified-incident-handler-ecih-north-america/

Antisyphon Cyber Range
$100

Starting bid

Full Price – $575

Twelve months of complimentary access to the Antisyphon Cyber Range.


Website: https://www.antisyphontraining.com/cyber-range/


BHIS Bundle - Backdoors & Breaches Core Deck, D20 dice, Infosec Survival Guides, Darknet Diaries Comic, PROMPT Zine, TFI Comic, Pencil

Regular price$25.00


https://spearphish-general-store.myshopify.com/products/bhis-bundle

Arizona Cardinals Signed Football
$100

Starting bid

Signed Football by Calais Campbell of the Arizona Cardinals #93

W/ Certificate of Authenticity

Work from Whereever
$100

Starting bid

Thank you Bits N' Bytes !


Dell Latitude 7410 i5

intel Core i5 10310U 1.7 GHz

16 GB RAM

256 GB Solid State Drive

Windows 11 pro


Website: https://www.bitsnbytescomputers.com/

ConDef Lite
$70

Starting bid

ConDef Lite is the full Constructing Defense Path (2025 Edition) without the provided virtual labs. Instead, students are provided specific instructions on how to setup everything in your own home lab.


Value: $150


website: https://www.justhacking.com/course/condef-lite/

Mishaal Bundle
$100

Starting bid

You get access to all of Mishaal's courses, which includes Level Up OSINT, GEOINT, OpSec, Beinner level OSINT, and Next Level OSINT.


Value: $460


website: https://learn.justhacking.com/bundles/b9a5d259-8adc-4e07-9a47-3a2e8ec830d8

ConDef 2025
$100

Starting bid

ConDef is a 3-course ‘Path’ with a massive hands-on virtual lab that teaches you everything you need to know to get into cybersecurity. You get your own dedicated virtual environment that mimics a typical enterprise including cloud. You’ll get hands-on experience with throwing attacks at it and seeing what happens from a defensive perspective. ConDef 2025 adds quizzes, updated cloud content, a new section to help you better navigate the hands-on lab environment (now even bigger), and much more.


Value: $500


website: https://www.justhacking.com/course/constructing-defense/

Dark Web
$25

Starting bid

Learn cyber threat intelligence through investigations navigating the underground. Across Tor Hidden Services and the dark web, you’ll learn how to uncover cybercrime. From a history of the dark web and details of the seedy under-belly of the Internet to what a job in this field actually requires, you’ll get a broad understanding of the entire underworld ecosystem, how to navigate it, as well as what your organizations or clients might expect from a Cybercrime Investigator!



Value: $125


website: https://www.justhacking.com/course/dark-web-cybercrime-investigations/

HTB Annual VIP+ Subscription
$100

Starting bid

HTB Annual VIP+ Subscription


The HTB (Hack The Box) Annual VIP+ Subscription is a paid, yearly plan that includes all VIP features plus personal machine instances for enhanced lab access


Value: $300


Website: https://www.hackthebox.com/

