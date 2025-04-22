2025 Gold Ribbon Gala

Admission for one person. No tickets will be printed. We will check you in by name at the door. If multiple seats are being purchased - All seats will be listed under the purchaser's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.
Admission for one person. No tickets will be printed. We will check you in by name at the door. If multiple seats are being purchased - All seats will be listed under the purchaser's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.
Full Table Purchase
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Admission for one table (10 seats). No tickets will be printed. We will check you in by name at the door. All seats will be listed under the purchaser's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.
Admission for one table (10 seats). No tickets will be printed. We will check you in by name at the door. All seats will be listed under the purchaser's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.
BRONZE Sponsor
$300
**NO ADMISSION TO THE GALA** Includes: Business cards displayed at entrance table (must provide cards) and Logo displayed at each table.
**NO ADMISSION TO THE GALA** Includes: Business cards displayed at entrance table (must provide cards) and Logo displayed at each table.
SILVER Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes: One table (10 seats) reserved by a sign with logo, business cards displayed at entrance table (must provide cards), and logo displayed at each table. **No gala admission tickets will be printed. We will check in by name at the door. All seats will be listed under the company's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.
Includes: One table (10 seats) reserved by a sign with logo, business cards displayed at entrance table (must provide cards), and logo displayed at each table. **No gala admission tickets will be printed. We will check in by name at the door. All seats will be listed under the company's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.
GOLD Sponsor
$1,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes: Company advertised as a top sponsor on our Facebook page for one year, company name printed on "Gold Curtain" photos, one table (10 seats) reserved by a sign with logo, business cards displayed at entrance table (must provide cards), and logo displayed at each table. **No gala admission tickets will be printed. We will check in by name at the door. All seats will be listed under the company's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.
Includes: Company advertised as a top sponsor on our Facebook page for one year, company name printed on "Gold Curtain" photos, one table (10 seats) reserved by a sign with logo, business cards displayed at entrance table (must provide cards), and logo displayed at each table. **No gala admission tickets will be printed. We will check in by name at the door. All seats will be listed under the company's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.
Add a donation for H.E.L.P. For Children's Cancer
$
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