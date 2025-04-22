2025 Gold Ribbon Gala

Includes: Company advertised as a top sponsor on our Facebook page for one year, company name printed on "Gold Curtain" photos, one table (10 seats) reserved by a sign with logo, business cards displayed at entrance table (must provide cards), and logo displayed at each table. **No gala admission tickets will be printed. We will check in by name at the door. All seats will be listed under the company's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.

Includes: Company advertised as a top sponsor on our Facebook page for one year, company name printed on "Gold Curtain" photos, one table (10 seats) reserved by a sign with logo, business cards displayed at entrance table (must provide cards), and logo displayed at each table. **No gala admission tickets will be printed. We will check in by name at the door. All seats will be listed under the company's name, unless individual names are provided at check out.

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