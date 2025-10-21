2025 NABVETS Veterans Recognition Banquet Silent Auction

Donor: Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau (VisitLEX)

Fair Market Value: $133





Description:

Celebrate the spirit of Lexington with a curated VisitLEX Gift Basket filled with cozy, useful, and Bluegrass-proud goodies. Perfect for home, office, or a Kentucky-themed gift, this basket includes:

Big LEX Coffee (One-Pot Bag)

14 oz Coffee Mug

Fleece Blanket

Leather Card Wallet

Leather Key Chain – “Lexington”

Blue Horse Socks

“Lexington” T-Shirt (blue)

Visitor Inspiration Guide

Generously donated by the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau (VisitLEX).