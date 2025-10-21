2025 NABVETS Veterans Recognition Banquet Silent Auction

Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable Bluegrass experience with four tickets to a public tour at a Horse Country member location. Explore Kentucky’s world-renowned farms and clinics—Horse Country Kentucky connects guests to the horse, land, and people through experiences that inspire a love of the horse and of Kentucky.
Generously donated by Horse Country Kentucky (Contact: Jetta • [email protected] • 859-963-1004).
Fair Market Value: $180
Donor: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill
Fair Market Value: $150
Experience a year of history, nature, and family fun with a Family Annual Pass to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. This exclusive pass offers unlimited access for up to six family members residing at the same address. Enjoy free admission, wagon and hayrides, boat launches, and complimentary access to signature events like the Easter Egg Hunt, Vintage Dad’s Day, Trick-or-Treat, and Craft Fair. Passholders also receive a 10% discount at The Inn, The Trustees’ Table, and The Shops, along with insider updates and promotions.
Donor: Talon Winery
Fair Market Value: $250
Host your next celebration in style with a private 3-hour rental of the Equestrian Suite at Talon Winery. This elegant space accommodates up to 20 guests and is available at either of Talon Winery’s beautiful locations. Wine and beer may be purchased during your event, making it a perfect venue for birthday parties, corporate gatherings, bridal showers, and more!
Donor: Azur Restaurant and Patio
Fair Market Value: $100
Enjoy a sophisticated dining experience at Azur Restaurant and Patio, one of Lexington’s premier fine dining destinations. Known for its innovative cuisine, exceptional service, and inviting European ambiance, Azur offers a perfect setting for a romantic evening, special celebration, or gathering with friends. This $100 gift card can be used toward any meal or experience at the restaurant.
Generously donated by Azur Restaurant and Patio.
Donor: Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau (VisitLEX)
Fair Market Value: $133
Celebrate the spirit of Lexington with a curated VisitLEX Gift Basket filled with cozy, useful, and Bluegrass-proud goodies. Perfect for home, office, or a Kentucky-themed gift, this basket includes:
Generously donated by the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau (VisitLEX).
Donor: Dorothy Moore
Fair Market Value: $100
A chic, ready-to-wear salt & pepper lace wig with natural movement and easy styling. Features 150% density for fullness, a glueless fit, and a pre-cut hairline for a seamless look. The left C fixed part and minimalist HD lace provide a clean, natural finish. Medium cap (22.5"). Not dyeable.
Key Details:
Donor: Dorothy Moore
Fair Market Value: $100
Turn heads with this 28-inch highlight ombré lace front wig crafted from 100% human hair. The 13x4 HD lace frontal delivers a natural hairline with breathable comfort, while the deep wave texture adds volume and movement. Features a glueless fit, pre-plucked hairline with baby hairs, and a rich Honey Blonde 4/27 highlight blend. 180% density for full, luxurious body.
Key Details:
Donor: The Lexington Theatre Company
Fair Market Value: $180
Enjoy the magic of the season with two tickets to A Christmas Carol presented by The Lexington Theatre Company at the Lexington Opera House. Redeem for one of the following performances:
Valid only for the selected performance/date listed above. Seats subject to availability. Non-refundable and not redeemable for cash. Ticket delivery per theatre policy (electronic or will-call).
Donor: Kayla Weber Art
Fair Market Value: $44
Add a pop of personality to your space with “Nosy Neighbors,” a 12"x12" signed print by Kayla Weber Art. This piece arrives ready to frame; for best presentation, the artist recommends a 2-inch mat to give the artwork room to breathe. A charming conversation starter for any room.
Donor: GreeneLanding Farm 327
Fair Market Value: $100
Treat your pups to timeless style with a set of two COACH dog collars in Small and Medium sizes. A perfect designer upgrade for everyday walks or special outings. Set includes two collars as donated; colors/styles may vary.
Donor: The Vine
Fair Market Value: $600
Enjoy an exceptional dining experience with a $600 gift certificate to The V at The Vine. Perfect for a celebratory evening, client dinner, or a memorable night out with friends and family. Redeem toward food and beverages during regular service hours. Please see restaurant for any blackout dates or standard terms at time of redemption.
Donor: Judy Nicholson
Fair Market Value: Priceless (handmade)
Wrap up in comfort with a beautifully handmade blanket—crafted with care and made to be loved for years. Perfect for cozy nights, reading nooks, or gifting to someone special. Each stitch reflects time, skill, and heart.
Donor: Judy Nicholson
Fair Market Value: $200
Fry up holiday favorites with ease using a Masterbuilt Electric Turkey Fryer—perfect for Thanksgiving turkeys, weekend tailgates, and family gatherings. Electric convenience delivers consistent heat and crispy results with less mess than traditional outdoor frying. Model/features may vary.
Donor: J, J, V’s Order My Steps
Fair Market Value: $50
Celebrate in style with a Birthday Basket curated by J, J, V’s Order My Steps—a cheerful assortment ideal for making any birthday extra special. Includes a selection of festive goodies and thoughtful surprises. Contents may vary; assembled with care.
Donor: JJV’s Order My Steps
Fair Market Value: $100
Celebrate every season with this beautifully curated “Seasons Basket” featuring home and holiday essentials for year-round enjoyment. Includes:
Perfect for seasonal décor lovers or gift-giving throughout the year!
Generously donated by JJV’s Order My Steps.
Donor: JJV’s Order My Steps
Fair Market Value: $10
Fire up the grill with this 2-piece BBQ tool set, perfect for summer cookouts and backyard gatherings. Includes essential grilling tools built for comfort and durability.
Donated by JJV’s Order My Steps.
Donor: JJV’s Order My Steps
Fair Market Value: $50
Stay connected in style with the RLX Bluetooth Stereo Headset, perfect for hands-free calls, music, or podcasts on the go. Enjoy clear sound, wireless comfort, and modern convenience with this high-quality headset.
Donated by JJV’s Order My Steps.
Donor: Dorothy Moore
Fair Market Value: $110
Keep your accessories beautifully organized with this locking jewelry cabinet featuring a full-length mirror and interior light (requires 3 AAA batteries). Includes shelves on the back for purses, shoes, or other items. Elegant white finish, brand new in box, and requires assembly. Perfect for bedrooms or dressing areas.
Donor: GreeneLanding Farm 327
Fair Market Value: $50
Jump-start your home garden with the “Grow Your Own: It’s Fun” Gardening Basket — a complete set for beginner and seasoned gardeners alike. This basket includes tools, seeds, and accessories to make gardening enjoyable and productive.
Contents Include:
Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts or anyone looking to cultivate a little beauty and growth at home.
Generously donated by GreeneLanding Farm 327.
Donor: GreeneLanding Farm 327
Fair Market Value: $25
Bring joy and wellness into your kitchen with the “Cooking is Fun and Healthy” Basket, packed with practical tools and resources to make meal prep easier and healthier. Perfect for food lovers, home cooks, or anyone embracing a nutritious lifestyle.
Contents Include:
Encouraging creativity and healthy habits—this basket makes cooking truly fun!
Generously donated by GreeneLanding Farm 327.
Fair Market Value: $25
Add a touch of spooky charm to your home this season with a Halloween Witch Wreath! Featuring glittered accents, bold colors, and whimsical witch legs, this decorative wreath makes the perfect statement piece for your front door or party décor. Celebrate Halloween with fun, flair, and a little mischief!
