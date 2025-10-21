Sales closed

2025 NABVETS Veterans Recognition Banquet Silent Auction

Pick-up location

300 E Third St, Lexington, KY 40508, USA

Horse Country Public Tour for Four item
Horse Country Public Tour for Four
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a memorable Bluegrass experience with four tickets to a public tour at a Horse Country member location. Explore Kentucky’s world-renowned farms and clinics—Horse Country Kentucky connects guests to the horse, land, and people through experiences that inspire a love of the horse and of Kentucky.
Generously donated by Horse Country Kentucky (Contact: Jetta • [email protected]859-963-1004).


Fair Market Value: $180

Shaker Village Family Annual Pass item
Shaker Village Family Annual Pass
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill
Fair Market Value: $150


Description:
Experience a year of history, nature, and family fun with a Family Annual Pass to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. This exclusive pass offers unlimited access for up to six family members residing at the same address. Enjoy free admission, wagon and hayrides, boat launches, and complimentary access to signature events like the Easter Egg Hunt, Vintage Dad’s Day, Trick-or-Treat, and Craft Fair. Passholders also receive a 10% discount at The Inn, The Trustees’ Table, and The Shops, along with insider updates and promotions.

Equestrian Suite Private Party – 3-Hour Rental item
Equestrian Suite Private Party – 3-Hour Rental
$75

Starting bid

Donor: Talon Winery
Fair Market Value: $250


Description:
Host your next celebration in style with a private 3-hour rental of the Equestrian Suite at Talon Winery. This elegant space accommodates up to 20 guests and is available at either of Talon Winery’s beautiful locations. Wine and beer may be purchased during your event, making it a perfect venue for birthday parties, corporate gatherings, bridal showers, and more!

Azur Restaurant and Patio Gift Card item
Azur Restaurant and Patio Gift Card
$35

Starting bid

Donor: Azur Restaurant and Patio
Fair Market Value: $100


Description:
Enjoy a sophisticated dining experience at Azur Restaurant and Patio, one of Lexington’s premier fine dining destinations. Known for its innovative cuisine, exceptional service, and inviting European ambiance, Azur offers a perfect setting for a romantic evening, special celebration, or gathering with friends. This $100 gift card can be used toward any meal or experience at the restaurant.
Generously donated by Azur Restaurant and Patio.

VisitLEX Silent Auction Gift Basket
$45

Starting bid

Donor: Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau (VisitLEX)
Fair Market Value: $133


Description:
Celebrate the spirit of Lexington with a curated VisitLEX Gift Basket filled with cozy, useful, and Bluegrass-proud goodies. Perfect for home, office, or a Kentucky-themed gift, this basket includes:

  • Big LEX Coffee (One-Pot Bag)
  • 14 oz Coffee Mug
  • Fleece Blanket
  • Leather Card Wallet
  • Leather Key Chain – “Lexington”
  • Blue Horse Socks
  • “Lexington” T-Shirt (blue)
  • Visitor Inspiration Guide

Generously donated by the Lexington Convention and Visitors Bureau (VisitLEX).

Wavy Salt & Pepper Human Hair Lace Wig item
Wavy Salt & Pepper Human Hair Lace Wig
$30

Starting bid

Donor: Dorothy Moore
Fair Market Value: $100


Description:
A chic, ready-to-wear salt & pepper lace wig with natural movement and easy styling. Features 150% density for fullness, a glueless fit, and a pre-cut hairline for a seamless look. The left C fixed part and minimalist HD lace provide a clean, natural finish. Medium cap (22.5"). Not dyeable.

Key Details:

  • Density: 150%
  • Fit: Glueless
  • Cap Size: Medium (22.5")
  • Hairline: Pre-cut
  • Color: Salt & Pepper
  • Parting: Left C, fixed
  • Lace: Minimalist HD lace
  • Can be dyed: No
Chesma 28” Highlight Ombre Lace Front Wig (Human Hair) item
Chesma 28” Highlight Ombre Lace Front Wig (Human Hair)
$30

Starting bid

Donor: Dorothy Moore
Fair Market Value: $100


Description:
Turn heads with this 28-inch highlight ombré lace front wig crafted from 100% human hair. The 13x4 HD lace frontal delivers a natural hairline with breathable comfort, while the deep wave texture adds volume and movement. Features a glueless fit, pre-plucked hairline with baby hairs, and a rich Honey Blonde 4/27 highlight blend. 180% density for full, luxurious body.

Key Details:

  • Length: 28 inches
  • Color: Honey Blonde 4/27 (highlight ombré)
  • Texture: Deep wave
  • Lace: 13x4 HD lace frontal
  • Fit: Glueless
  • Hairline: Pre-plucked with baby hairs
  • Density: 180%
  • Hair Type: 100% human hair


A Christmas Carol — Two Tickets (Lexington Opera House) item
A Christmas Carol — Two Tickets (Lexington Opera House)
$60

Starting bid

Donor: The Lexington Theatre Company
Fair Market Value: $180


Description:
Enjoy the magic of the season with two tickets to A Christmas Carol presented by The Lexington Theatre Company at the Lexington Opera House. Redeem for one of the following performances:

  • Thursday, November 20 at 7:30 PM
  • Sunday, November 23 at 6:30 PM

Valid only for the selected performance/date listed above. Seats subject to availability. Non-refundable and not redeemable for cash. Ticket delivery per theatre policy (electronic or will-call).

“Nosy Neighbors” — 12"x12" Signed Print item
“Nosy Neighbors” — 12"x12" Signed Print
$15

Starting bid

Donor: Kayla Weber Art
Fair Market Value: $44


Description:
Add a pop of personality to your space with “Nosy Neighbors,” a 12"x12" signed print by Kayla Weber Art. This piece arrives ready to frame; for best presentation, the artist recommends a 2-inch mat to give the artwork room to breathe. A charming conversation starter for any room.

COACH Dog Collars — Set of Two (Small & Medium) item
COACH Dog Collars — Set of Two (Small & Medium)
$30

Starting bid

Donor: GreeneLanding Farm 327
Fair Market Value: $100


Description:
Treat your pups to timeless style with a set of two COACH dog collars in Small and Medium sizes. A perfect designer upgrade for everyday walks or special outings. Set includes two collars as donated; colors/styles may vary.

Dinner Gift Certificate item
Dinner Gift Certificate
$200

Starting bid

Donor: The Vine
Fair Market Value: $600


Description:
Enjoy an exceptional dining experience with a $600 gift certificate to The V at The Vine. Perfect for a celebratory evening, client dinner, or a memorable night out with friends and family. Redeem toward food and beverages during regular service hours. Please see restaurant for any blackout dates or standard terms at time of redemption.

Handmade Blanket item
Handmade Blanket
$40

Starting bid

Donor: Judy Nicholson
Fair Market Value: Priceless (handmade)


Description:
Wrap up in comfort with a beautifully handmade blanket—crafted with care and made to be loved for years. Perfect for cozy nights, reading nooks, or gifting to someone special. Each stitch reflects time, skill, and heart.


Masterbuilt Electric Turkey Fryer item
Masterbuilt Electric Turkey Fryer
$60

Starting bid

Donor: Judy Nicholson
Fair Market Value: $200


Description:
Fry up holiday favorites with ease using a Masterbuilt Electric Turkey Fryer—perfect for Thanksgiving turkeys, weekend tailgates, and family gatherings. Electric convenience delivers consistent heat and crispy results with less mess than traditional outdoor frying. Model/features may vary.

Birthday Basket item
Birthday Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donor: J, J, V’s Order My Steps
Fair Market Value: $50


Description:
Celebrate in style with a Birthday Basket curated by J, J, V’s Order My Steps—a cheerful assortment ideal for making any birthday extra special. Includes a selection of festive goodies and thoughtful surprises. Contents may vary; assembled with care.

“Seasons” Basket item
“Seasons” Basket
$30

Starting bid

Donor: JJV’s Order My Steps

Fair Market Value: $100


Description:

Celebrate every season with this beautifully curated “Seasons Basket” featuring home and holiday essentials for year-round enjoyment. Includes:


  • Pleasant Hill Tea Cup & Saucer Set with 8 Teas
  • Autumn Candle Table Wreath (2 Candles)
  • Autumn Treat Zipper Bags (20) & Loot Bags with Twist Ties (20)
  • Thanksgiving Plates & Napkins
  • Christmas Cards, Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, Holly Flower Stems
  • Christmas Candle (varieties)
  • Green Leaf Plates
  • Book: The Jockey & Her
  • Horse Racing Tablecover
  • Derby Napkins (2)
  • Past Derby Caps (Races 123, 121 & 120)
  • Kentucky Proud Coasters



Perfect for seasonal décor lovers or gift-giving throughout the year!

Generously donated by JJV’s Order My Steps.


2-Piece BBQ Set item
2-Piece BBQ Set
$5

Starting bid

Donor: JJV’s Order My Steps

Fair Market Value: $10


Description:

Fire up the grill with this 2-piece BBQ tool set, perfect for summer cookouts and backyard gatherings. Includes essential grilling tools built for comfort and durability.

Donated by JJV’s Order My Steps.


RLX Bluetooth Stereo Headset item
RLX Bluetooth Stereo Headset
$15

Starting bid

Donor: JJV’s Order My Steps

Fair Market Value: $50


Description:

Stay connected in style with the RLX Bluetooth Stereo Headset, perfect for hands-free calls, music, or podcasts on the go. Enjoy clear sound, wireless comfort, and modern convenience with this high-quality headset.

Donated by JJV’s Order My Steps.

Locking Jewelry Cabinet with Mirror item
Locking Jewelry Cabinet with Mirror
$35

Starting bid

Donor: Dorothy Moore

Fair Market Value: $110


Description:

Keep your accessories beautifully organized with this locking jewelry cabinet featuring a full-length mirror and interior light (requires 3 AAA batteries). Includes shelves on the back for purses, shoes, or other items. Elegant white finish, brand new in box, and requires assembly. Perfect for bedrooms or dressing areas.

“Grow Your Own: It’s Fun” Gardening Basket item
“Grow Your Own: It’s Fun” Gardening Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donor: GreeneLanding Farm 327

Fair Market Value: $50


Description:

Jump-start your home garden with the “Grow Your Own: It’s Fun” Gardening Basket — a complete set for beginner and seasoned gardeners alike. This basket includes tools, seeds, and accessories to make gardening enjoyable and productive.


Contents Include:

  • “Welcome to My Garden” Sign
  • Blue Fabric Planter
  • Seed Starting Greenhouse Kit
  • Kids Garden & Kale Seeds
  • Red and Yellow Onion Bulbs
  • Sweat and Cooling Towel
  • Gardening Gloves
  • Fabric Seed Bags
  • Support and Climbing Trellis
  • Rain Gauges
  • Notepads
  • Calculator and Measuring Tapes

Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts or anyone looking to cultivate a little beauty and growth at home.

Generously donated by GreeneLanding Farm 327.


“Cooking is Fun and Healthy” Basket item
“Cooking is Fun and Healthy” Basket
$10

Starting bid

Donor: GreeneLanding Farm 327

Fair Market Value: $25


Description:

Bring joy and wellness into your kitchen with the “Cooking is Fun and Healthy” Basket, packed with practical tools and resources to make meal prep easier and healthier. Perfect for food lovers, home cooks, or anyone embracing a nutritious lifestyle.


Contents Include:

  • Prep Apron and Towel
  • Varieties of Cooking Boards (Beef, Poultry, etc.)
  • Varieties of Measuring Cups
  • Recipe Cards
  • “Fresh Food” T-Shirt (XL)
  • Silicone Reusable Bag
  • “Plan Your Meals” Magnet
  • Healthy Shopper Guide and Pencils
  • Drink Holder
  • Cooking Gloves
  • Vegetable Scrub

Encouraging creativity and healthy habits—this basket makes cooking truly fun!

Generously donated by GreeneLanding Farm 327.

Halloween Witch Wreath item
Halloween Witch Wreath
$10

Starting bid

Fair Market Value: $25


Description:

Add a touch of spooky charm to your home this season with a Halloween Witch Wreath! Featuring glittered accents, bold colors, and whimsical witch legs, this decorative wreath makes the perfect statement piece for your front door or party décor. Celebrate Halloween with fun, flair, and a little mischief!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!